GTA 6 Release Timelines Could Shift RDR2 Next Gen Update Release to 2027

GTA 6 has been delayed to November 2026, and this has raised hopes for Red Dead Redemption 2 Next- Gen update launch before GTA 6 release. The fans got an upgrade for the popular game Red Dead Redemption, but what they really want is a PS5 port or an upgrade for the game, Red Dead Redemption 2. In a recent reveal on ‘Gaming’ subreddit, a user has posted that ‘Kiwitalkz’ has estimated that Next-Gen Red Dead Redemption 2 won’t be released until late 2027. The source of the leaks is the gaming forum xcancel.com, where he says “If I had to guess based on the limited info I know, I think they originally planned to release it earlier but because timelines changed with GTA 6 it massively delayed it. I personally don't think you’ll see it now till late 2027”.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update Release Delayed?
So, basically what we can get from the whole conversation on the chat forum is that red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Update will likely not release until late 2027, and the reason behind it is the shifting release timelines of GTA 6. Red Dead Redemption Gen 9 Update was mentioned long back in 2023 in Xbox leaked documents, and this is what that had raised the hopes for the next-gen upgrade. However, there was no official confirmation from Rockstar Games on Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen update and it is not clear whether they had started working on its development or not.
Now the fans think that known sources like ‘NateTheHate’ had Red Dead Redemption and RDR2 mixed up, as a new port for Red Dead Redemption came as a surprise for most of the players. However. Kiwi Talkz is sure of the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen update will surely come out, but he agrees that it has been delayed because of a delay in GTA 6 release. He also says that apart from shifting release timelines for GTA 6, what impacted the release of RDR2 Next Gen Update is the release of Red Dead Redemption upgrade release. Rockstar Games has just launched Red Dead Redemption for PS5 and Mobile devices on December 2, 2025, and they won’t release Red Dead Redemption 2 Next Gen upgrade too close to this launch, as it will impact the market share of their earlier release.
GTA 6 is also releasing on November 19, 2026, and releasing anything closer to GTA 6 is not feasible strategy for Rockstar Games. Any game or upgrade that releases closer to GTA 6 would be overshadowed by the grand hype of the game. Earlier leaks on RDR2 Next Gen Upgrade revealed that the new version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is supposed to bring new graphics, new features, haptic feedback, and the much-awaited 60fps to the consoles. The fans are really excited to play the remastered version of Red Dead Redemption 2 on their consoles with improved performance and graphics. We were supposed to get RDR2 Next-Gen upgrade much earlier, as a known leaker ‘NateTheHate’ had revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen info was there before GTA 6 was delayed, but with GTA 6 release delay internal timelines might have shifted for other projects as well.
GTA 6 delay is costing the fans and other publishers a big time. The fans are wondering whether GTA 6 will be delayed further while the publishers on the other hand are making an effort to manage their release calendars. In such a situation we can only hope that Rockstar Games does not cancel the RDR2 Next Gen upgrade project, and that we do get the new version of the game after GTA 6 releases.
