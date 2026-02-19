GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Arrive Soon in May 2026-What to Expect from the Trailer?

GTA 6 has faced many delays, but recently its November 2026 release date was re-confirmed by Take Two after their February financial earnings call. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick also revealed that marketing beats for GTA 6 would kick-off in Summer, and this has taken the hype for the game to a new level. GTA 6 is now officially releasing on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles with no announcement on the expected PC release date of the game.

Based on the statement from Take Two that the marketing for GTA 6 would start in Summer, the players are hopeful that they might get to see GTA 6 trailer 3 by May 2026. This trailer 3 release window also coincides with Take Two’s May 2026 financial earnings call, and the fans are expecting some kind of huge GTA 6 announcement after the call. This could be either GTA 6 trailer 3 announcement, or a gameplay trailer reveal, or some more screenshots for the game.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Expected in May 2026

A fan has posted on reddit that GTA 6 trailer 3 might drop on May 5, 2026. He says “Rockstar has a history of dropping major trailers on Tuesdays. May 5th is the first Tuesday of May, clean timing, start of the month, and perfectly positioned ahead of mid-May financial reporting.”The fan has explained that a trailer 3 launch on May 5 would give Take-Two some numbers like views, engagement, and pre-orders to present the investors before their financial earnings call that happens mostly around mid-May. GTA 6 release is not too far now, and if the game is on track, then GTA 6 trailer 3 release in May 2026 could build the hype for the game before pre-orders open, and then with the summer marketing promise, Rockstar Games can launch gameplay reveal trailer and feature deep dive trailers. It could be a realistic theory, but with Rockstar Games one could never be too sure.

What to Expect from GTA 6 Trailer 3?

Now, we can move on to discussing what all could be revealed in GTA 6 trailer. GTA 6 trailer 1 and trailer 2 have revealed some information on the two main protagonists of the game, Jason and Lucia. We have also received some information on the possible characters and locations through the screenshots, but what is missing is the gameplay reveal and the much-talked about features of the game. Most of the fans believe that GTA 6 trailer 3 will drop by May 2026 and will be story focused. Rockstar Games usually never reveals the entire story of the game before it releases, as it kills the fun, but the fans want to know how the game will progress. Some fans are looking forward to more character focused trailers, which reveal the special abilities of different characters in the game. There are expectations that pre-orders for the game will also start with the launch of GTA 6 trailer 3.

A fan on ‘GTA 6 subreddit’, says “i hope we get a full gameplay trailer like with red dead but honestly i expect something more like the other trailers again first which is okay. i'm mainly interested in how detailed the gore is and how the driving works i pretty much fully trust them on everything else”. So, apart from pre-orders, the fans want to know about the driving mechanism and the features of the game through trailer 3 release. Also, some new locations are expected to be revealed with the new trailer. GTA 6 Trailer 3 could also reveal how the players would interact with the NPCs and environments. A separate trailer for Jason and Lucia, where more insights on the two main protagonists of the game by Rockstar Games is also expected by the fans.

There are a whole lot of expectations from GTA 6 trailer 3, but no one knows when the trailer will drop. One thing is certain that the trailer could arrive by May 2026, as that is when Take Two will have its next financial earnings call. Till then the fans can wait and hope for the best.

