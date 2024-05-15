GTA 6 Trailer 2, Screenshots and Pre-Order Announcement Expected

GTA 6 Trailer 1 created two big records, and no wonder the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the next official GTA 6 trailer. The first record created by GTA 6 trailer 1 is of being the most viewed video game trailer in the first 24 hours on YouTube, with over 90 million views. GTA 6 Trailer 1 YouTube views and likes in the first 24 hours reached Guinness World Book Records and they published this as a blog post. GTA 6 first official trailer has created a record of over 90, 421, 491 views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer has made a record of becoming the most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours with around 8.9 million likes. Awesome! Isn’t it?

The second record set by GTA 6 Trailer 1 is of being the most viewed non-music YouTube Video within the first 24 hours of its release. So, just guess the anticipation and excitement of the fans regarding the release of GTA 6 Trailer 2, which is going to happen any time soon based on the leaks and rumors going around on the web and other social media channels, if they stand true.

GTA 6 has been the talk of the web for a long time now. The fans are looking forward to some official announcement on GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshot and pre-orders before Take-Two’s Call on Wednesday. The fans are expecting some new information on either GTA 6 trailer 2, or some screenshots from the game, or some official announcement regarding pre-orders for the game. According to a Twitter Post by GTA 6 Countdown “Rockstar still has 2 days to reveal new GTA 6 info before Take-Two’s call, and tomorrow (Wednesday) is highly likely, as Trailer 1 announcement was made on 8th November, which was a Wednesday. They also recently posted 4 pictures at once (which is unusual) with multiple references to Trailer 1, after placeholders for 4 GTAVI screenshots were discovered in the website’s database.”

GTA 6 – Release Date, Characters and Features

GTA 6 has been under development for a long time now, and any news of a delayed release for the game creates endless stories on the web. GTA 6 is actually set to release in the first quarter of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S. There is still no official information on the PC release of the game. The first official trailer for GTA 6 revealed that it is going to be the first game in the entire GTA series with a female protagonist named Lucia. The game revolves around the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia, and it will be set in the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The game is being positioned by Rockstar games as the most-immersive game ever created and this explains the use of AI as a technology in making the gameplay and visuals more immersive for the players. Apart from the facts about the game that were revealed by Rockstar through the first official trailer for GTA 6, the game is surrounded by a sea of leaks and rumors. This is happening because the fans are eagerly looking forward to any slightest crumb of new information they can find about the game. Last week an update was made to the publisher’s website and some eagle-eyed investigators spotted the change. This created some hopes around the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 along with a fresh round of screenshots. A placeholder entry was added to the Rockstar’s main site, but it was quickly removed creating more rumors around the highly anticipated game GTA 6. Till, now the game is scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2025, as there is no official announcement from Rockstar games regarding a delay in release, but few days back some posts on social media handles created new stories around a possible delay in the release of the game. GTA 6 map is also being rumored as one of the most expansive maps with over 100 locations to explore and 70% enterable buildings. GTA 6 map is supposed to feature 3 big cities and these cities will be twice as big as the city of Los Santos.

Looking back at GTA 6 trailer 1, you can easily capture the essence of the contemporary neon-soaked Vice City with a subtle backdrop of various other gameplay features like speed boats, jumbo jets, pool parties, strip clubs, crime-based story angle, reckless driving, drugs, realistic NPCs, and the last but not the least, excellent visual graphics. GTA 6 trailer 1 broke the old records and created some new ones, and no wonder the fans are looking forward to another record in the making with the release of GTA 6 trailer 2.

