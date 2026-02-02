GTA 6 First Legit Leak Happened in 2016-It's 2026 Now, and We still Don’t Have Trailer 3

Whenever we talk about GTA 6, it always goes back to a point where there is a discussion on how massive the game would be based on its extremely high development cost. Whatever might be the extent of the game, the fans are still disappointed with the fact that there is no information on the development phase of GTA 6 from Rockstar Games. GTA 6 is officially set to release on November 19, 2026, but a fear of further delay still remains. The reasons are Rockstar’s silence, no trailer 3 in sight, and no gameplay information, while we are just a few months from the release. To add to the woes of the fans, a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’, “GTA 6’s first legit leak happened in 2016, when an anonymous dev accurately revealed that the game would feature a male and a female protagonist”.

So, GTA 6 has been in development for so many years now, and new GTA 6 leaks reveal that pre-production for the game started in 2016. Based on the leaks, asset creation for GTA 6 started in 2016, and its 2026 now, but we still don’t have GTA 6 trailer 3 in sight. Other leaks that happened in 2016 reveal that here was a disagreement over the direction of the game, and people had to fight to not make Online the central focus. The leaks also revealed that the game would be set in Florida and Cuba and the male protagonist smuggles drugs. Lucia, the female protagonist is your contact in the states and that Rockstar is aiming for a mature tone similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. It is interesting to note that the same source/anonymous dev also confirmed RDR2’s plot leak 2 years before the game released.

GTA 6’s first legit leak happened in 2016, when an anonymous dev accurately revealed that the game would feature a male and a female protagonist and said the following:



- Pre-production started in 2014

- Asset creation started in 2016

- There was a disagreement over the… pic.twitter.com/b6osJyQYiN — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 30, 2026

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Info Expected on February 3, 2026- Is it Possible?

GTA 6 fans are now expecting some kind of GTA 6 info on February 3, 2026, as it is the day when Take-Two Interactive will hold its financial earnings call. Most of the times there is a lot of buzz on the social media around these financial earnings calls, but when it comes to GTA 6 almost nothing has ever happened. Since the time the first trailer for the game was released, fans have been busy speculating the release date for upcoming trailers, but none of the fan theories have been able to predict the correct release date. On the contrary, Rockstar Games had dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots very quietly after a release delay announcement in May 2025.

The time is right for Rockstar Games to drop some kind of info on GTA 6 around the February 2026 earnings call, but the company has never followed any past trend when it comes to GTA 6. We had the popular Moon Theory and January 30th theory from fans for GTA 6 trailer 2 release, but nothing was announced on GTA 6 till May 2025. In fact, last year also February earnings call delivered nothing on GTA 6, but a hope still prevails from the same call this year.

More importantly, the fans would be scared that Take-Two should not come out with an info on further delay in release. Even Jason Schreier had commented sometime back that, GTA 6 is still not content complete and that no one at Rockstar Games was 100% confident that GTA 6 would be ready for release by November 19, 2026. Though, he hasn’t negated the idea of GTA 6 release being on track, and has said that the November 2026 release timeline for GTA 6 looks sturdier than the earlier ones.

If at all some kind of info is released on GTA 6 around Take-Two’s financial earnings call, then the fans would surely like to hear some news on re-confirmation of the November 2026 release date and a trailer 3 announcement for the game. Though some fans have an opinion its still too early for any kind of info on GTA 6, and according to them May 2026 is the time when Rockstar Games would release anything on the game. Whether it’s now or later, GTA 6 fans have been waiting to take a deeper dive into the gameplay of GTA 6, and any kind of info on the game would definitely contribute to the delight of the fans.

