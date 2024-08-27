GTA 6 New Leaks Leave Fans Going Crazy-Set to Release on Time

GTA 6 new leaks on one of the social media channels have led to excitement in the gaming community. The leaked trailer did not gain much attention earlier, but now that the trailer is everywhere on the web, the fans are going crazy over the trailer. The trailer is actually a leaked trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles remastered content. The trailer is about 42 seconds long and it gives the appearance of being filmed from another camera. Obviously, it’s a leak and what more can you expect from a leak! The whole RDR2 trailer is not that fascinating for the fans, but what fascinates them most is what comes towards the end of the trailer “Coming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S March 2025’. Quite Fascinating, isn’t it? So, here we get another release and trailer 2 story for the highly anticipated game GTA 6, and the story is already all over the web.

Does it Point Towards a Delay in GTA 6 Release?

Rockstar Games has already officially announced the release date for GTA 6 in the fall of 2025, and releasing a remastered version of another big game Red Dead Redemption 2 in the March of 2025 would not serve the purpose of making profits through timely release of the games. If the trailer for RDR2 is true, then does it point out that GTA 6 release would be delayed?

Here is the post on ‘X’ by “New Era Seahawks’ that showcases the RDR2 leaked trailer video

Is Rockstar Games up to something? Taken from a now deleted Reddit post about a PS5 and Xbox Series X version of Red Dead Redemption 2. Bully just got rated for the same consoles so who knows. pic.twitter.com/TQWWpGK4bv — New Era Seahawks (@CoffeeSneeze) August 18, 2024

Rockstar Games has never released two popular titles within a year with such a close gap and doing this now would break the strategy followed by Rockstar Games. So, this trailer doesn’t look like a real one and what is most important in this whole episode is the fact that Rockstar Games has not made any attempt to pull down the leaked RDR2 trailer. The leaked GTA 6 trailer was pulled down by Rockstar Games within 15 0r 20 minutes, and this shows the validity of the RDR2 trailer leak. The new RDR2 trailer has been up for days now, and Rockstar Games not taking any action on that front shows the validity of the leak. Another reason behind the trailer being fake is the fact that right now, latest rumors around Rockstar’s releases revolve around Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC and Bully being ported over to be playable on contemporary platforms. Going by the trend Rockstar Games mostly releases one game in a year as 2022 witnessed the release of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, 2023 saw the Red Dead Redemption Port for PlayStation 4, and 2024 is supposed to have the Bully port and Red Dead Redemption PC release. This leaves 2025 for GTA 6 release, which is definitely being promoted as one of the biggest releases by Rockstar Games till now.

Spider Vice admin commented on the GTA Forum site that none of the random developers have access to any upcoming trailer and the GTA 6 trailer leak that happened before the actual release was nothing more than an email outlining that the trailer was coming.

So, it is not easy for someone to get their hands on an upcoming trailer and then release it on all the social media channels. GTA 6 leaks will keep happening till the game finally releases in the fall of 2025. Though till now the release is on time, as there is no confirmation regarding any delay in the release of the game.

