GTA 6 Release Might be Delayed to 2026 because of Mafia 4 Release

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and the fans are keeping their fingers crossed with respect to the timely release of the game in the fall of 2025. Though, the game is a hot topic for discussion on the web and in the gaming community, there is no exact information regarding the storyline, gameplay or features of the game. What we have in hand is just the first official GTA 6 trailer, which confirms the two protagonists, Jason and Lucia and a return of the gameplay to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, a fictional adaptation of Miami City in Florida.

Take Two’s Line-Up for 2025- The Games that are in the Queue for Release

Apart from GTA 6, which is created and owned by Rockstar Games, the parent company of Rockstar Games, Take Two has an exciting line-up planned for the year 2025. The games that will be released in the year 2025 by Take-Two include-

· GTA 6 (Fall of 2025)

· Mafia: The Old Country (Launching 2025)

· Borderlands 4 (Launching 2025)

· WWE 2K25 (Launching March 2025)

· Judas (Launching March 2025)

· Civilization 7 (Launching February 2025)

Here is a post on X by GTA 6 Countdown that outlines Take-Two's releases for the year 2025

How Will Take Two’s Line-Up Delay GTA 6 Release?

While most of the games that are planned for release in the year of 2025 by Take Two are from a different genre, but the game Mafia 4 has a gameplay and genre that is the closest to GTA 6. There are rumors that the second trailer for GTA 6 might be released in the first week of December in the year 2024, and at the same time more info on the game Mafia 4 is expected to come from the developer Hangar 13, as announced by them in Gamescom 2024. Mafia 4 has been officially announced to release in the year 2025, and according to a fan ‘SuchAppeal’ on Reddit, the release of Mafia 4 in 2025 might impact the release for GTA 6. Though, there is no exact date announced for the release of Mafia 4 in the year 2025, but releasing two popular games from the same genre in the same year does not seem like a very fruitful strategy for Take Two. Mafia 4 will release for PS5, Xbox and PC in the year 2025, and the official screenshots for the game have already been released.

A post on X by GTA 6 Countdowm showcasing official Screenshots from the game Mafia:The Old Country

Check out the official screenshots from the newly announced Mafia The Old Country set in 1900s Sicily, coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC.



More details will be revealed in December, mostly likely at The Game Awards. pic.twitter.com/MGW5PyTeLJ — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 21, 2024

Mafia 4 also known as, Mafia: The Old Country, is an action-adventure story set in the 1900’s Sicily during the origins of the Mafia. The company will release more information about the company, but Nick Baynes, the president of Take-Two-owned development studio Hangar 13 said that the game will take the players back to the original gameplay of Mafia series, which is really loved by the fans. The game would involve a deep linear narrative with a classic mob background feeling.

Is Mafia 4 Going to be as Realistic as GTA 6?

GTA 6 is being promoted as the most immersive game ever created by the Rockstar Games company, and it would be difficult to beat Rockstar Games when it comes to creating games with realistic visuals combined with a compelling crime-oriented storyline. Hangar 13 would definitely focus on creating an immersive game, but creating a high budget game like GTA 6 that would blur the line between the real and the virtual world is not every company’s passion. Let’s wait for the two stories and the games to release, and whichever comes first, will decide the fate of the next in line.

