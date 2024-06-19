Grand Theft Auto Online Downloadable Content Update-Bottom Dollar Bounties

Rockstar games has announced a brand new DLC update for Grand Theft Auto Online, and this time the update is completely action-packed with generous bounty rewards. The DLC update for GTA Online has been introduced as ‘Bottom Dollar Bounties’ and it will launch on all the major platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on June 25th 2024.
GTA Online Update Bottom Dollar Bounties- Story
Here is a post on 'X' by 'GTASeriesVideos' on the New GTA Online DLC Update
GTA Online New Downloadable Content (DLC) Update will let you experience a bounty hunter’s life and what makes this new update fascinating is the whole new fleet of awesome vehicles. The good news for GTA 5 fans in the new GTA Online update is the return of the character ‘Maude Eccles’ from the action-packed story of the game GTA 5. The new update comes with a new contact in the game ‘Jenette’, who plays the role of Maude’s daughter in the story. The story revolves around Maude Eccles of Blaine County who because of her passion for justice is on a look out for a new generation of Bounty Hunters, someone who is capable enough to take over Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement. The job involves tracking down and dragging in wrongdoers from all across Los Santos and Blaine County. The players need to work alongside Maude’s daughter Jenette to hunt down the wrong doers and claim bounties in return.
GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Mission- New Police Cars
The job of a bounty hunter involves tracking down all the wrongdoers and this definitely involves using new vehicles with cool looks and design. Also, while cleaning up the streets as a Bounty Hunter, you will have an opportunity to utilize a range on new Law Enforcement Vehicles in off-the-books dispatch work for LSPD officer Vicent Effenburger. The new GTA Online update introduces some of the new Police Cars which are so awesome that some of the social media posts are identifying them as backported assets from GTA 6. These are just speculations, and what we know right now is that the new GTA Online DLC comes with cool and spectacular Police Cars to crack the mission.
Here is a list of all the cool Police Cars in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Update
· Hyundai N Vision 74
· Overflod Pipistrello
· Mercedes Benz W124 E-Class
· Bentley Batur
· New Burrito
· Police Dorado
· Police Greenwood
· Police Impaler
According to a post on ‘X’ by Need for Madness Auto, here is The Expected Amount of Money To Grind For Day 1 Content In The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC:
Standard Vehicles: 10 million
•Police Vehicles: 20 million
•Property + Upgrades: 10 million
•Clothing Items: 500 thousand
The players can also look out for new Drift and Drag Races in the Rockstar Creator, a host of new vehicles, experience updates, and tons more all arriving in GTA Online throughout summer and beyond.
Rockstar games has promised the fans that there will be more in store for the GTA Series fans, and the surprises will run all through the summer. So, for now this is that’s on the plate, but the fans can keep waiting for more from the new GTA Online DLC that's coming this summer and wait for the events to unfold.
