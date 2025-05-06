GTA 6 Trailer 2 Released by Rockstar Games with a Strong Focus on the Story

GTA 6 fans were really disappointed with the earlier GTA 6 release delay announcement made by Rockstar Games. The release of the game has been shifted to May 26, 2026, but today Rockstar Games made the fans really happy by dropping GTA 6 trailer 2 all of a sudden.

Watch GTA 6 Trailer 2 Here:

GTA 6 Trailer 2- A Focus on Jason and the Story to Keep the Hype Alive

As expected, the trailer introduces the second main protagonist of GTA 6, Jason. GTA 6 trailer 2 dropped on Tuesday, 06 May, 9:30 am Eastern Time. There were rumors that Rockstar Games might drop GTA 6 trailer 2 soon, as Take-Two Interactive had their financial earnings call planned for May 15, 2025. Most of the major announcements come around these financial earnings call. The trailer is out on Rockstar Newswire and all the social media channels.

GTA 6 trailer 2 is two minutes forty-six seconds long, which makes it a minute longer than the first trailer. The trailer reveals some details about the plot of GTA 6. Three more locations VCI Port Ambrosia, North Port VC, and SW 9th Avenue Southside are revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2. The plot involves the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia who have always known that the deck is stacked against them, but when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves engaged with the darkest side of the sunniest side of America. They have no one to trust, but each other if they want to make it out alive.

Gym as an activity has been confirmed by the trailer, and it appears that the characters will go to the gym and lose or gain weight. The game comes with a stunning love angle, with a backdrop of the usual crime, drugs, robbery and reckless car driving action. The song ‘Hot Together’ has been used for GTA 6 trailer 2, and the artist of the song are ‘The Pointer Sisters’. GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals impressive visuals and graphics quality, with a strong focus on the love angle storyline.

More details will be revealed about GTA 6 trailer 2 very soon, so watch the trailer to analyze whether it meets your expectations or not. GTA 6 will release next year, but GTA 6 trailer 2 speaks volumes about the game, and Rockstar Games has proved again that they are obsessed with perfection in every way possible.

