Rockstar Games Passion for Taking GTA Online to Perfection Delayed GTA 6-Rumors

GTA 6 release delay news travelled like wildfire and the fans who were really looking forward to play the game in a few months were disappointed to know that now the highly anticipated game will come on May 26, 2026. GTA 6 hype is still alive or not seems like a relevant thought to ponder, but various social media posts on the web and the reaction of the fans to these posts shows that there are enough people who still want to know more about the game. We have seen social media posts that unfold the story of the game, along with some posts that hint at a possible trailer 2 release date for GTA 6. However, the post about which we are going to talk about here comes from GTA 6 subreddit, where a Rockstar Employee has posted how Rockstar’s focus on GTA 6 Online forced it to shift GTA 6 release to May 2026.

GTA 6 Release Delay Happened Because of GTA 6 Online?

According to the post GTA 6 has been fully finished and is playable since January 2025, and the story includes all the characters and missions. This refers to single player world being complete and fully playable in GTA 6. The post also reveals that a delay in GTA 6 release is not because of the fact that the game is broken or not complete, but because of the fact that Rockstar Games is working on getting GTA 6 Online right this time. GTA 6 according to him would be the most polished virtual world that the fans would ever see. GTA Online has generated revenue for Rockstar Games for years now, and this has motivated Rockstar Games to focus on getting GTA 6 Online right and perfect this time. GTA Online has seen many technical glitches, and the lessons from the past have motivated Rockstar Games to use their passion for perfection in getting GTA 6 right since launch.

The post also reveals that Rockstar Games is focusing on day 1 concurrency, server load testing, and backend systems being airtight. Rockstar Games has estimated that more than 35 million to 40 million players would be accessing The GTA Online server within the first 72 hours of its release. They just want perfection: No bugs and no log in issues for the whole new GTA Online.

GTA 6 Delay Because of Time Crunch and Pressure?

The post also reveals how resources have been shifted to work on GTA Online in order to keep up with the shifting priorities of the company. The employees also know that there is immense pressure from the company to take GTA Online to perfection, as it will serve as a steady revenue source for Rockstar Games for years to come. Some of the employees in Rockstar Games are working even 70 to 80 hours a week in order to hit assigned targets. Even Insider Jason Schreier reveals in a post on ‘X’ that the GTA 6 delay to 2026 was inevitable and that every Rockstar developer he talked to didn’t believe Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time. He says “Too much work, not enough time and a real desire to avoid crunch”.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by GTA 6 Countdown that reveals what Jason Schreier says about GTA 6 delay:

Insider Jason Schreier reveals that the GTA 6 delay to 2026 was inevitable and that every Rockstar developer he talked to didn’t believe Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/iinyZ17UaX — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 5, 2025

Rockstar employee who has posted this has revealed that working in Rockstar is like working in an Intelligence Agency rather than working in a game company. Employees need to work in isolation and keep all the facts hidden from others. Finally, the post says that GTA 6 story is ready to play but GTA Online isn’t and this is what caused the delay in the release of the game.

