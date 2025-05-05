GTA 6 Release Delayed to May 2026, but Trailer 2 Might Arrive Soon

GTA 6 release has now been officially delayed, and the new release date for the game has been announced by Rockstar Games as May 26, 2026. GTA 6 is one game that the fans were really looking forward to in 2025, as the game is next in line to the most popular action-adventure game, GTA 5. GTA 6 release delay has shattered the hopes of the fans, but the fans are still hopeful that very soon Rockstar Games might give them either trailer 2 or some screenshots for GTA 6. According to the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, Rockstar Games might drop something really soon because of various reasons like the Take-Two’s financial earnings call which is just a few days away from now, Rockstar’s website which still shows GTA 6 ‘Coming 2025’ after the 2026 delay announcement, and no status change for GTA 6 on Rockstar’s social media handles.

Here is the post by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’:

Rockstar Games may still have something to drop imminently:



- Take-Two’s earnings call is 10 days away.

- Rockstar’s website still shows GTA 6 “coming 2025” after the 2026 delay announcement.

- All pinned posts and banners on their socials still display “coming 2025”. pic.twitter.com/hZhrQ3t3t2 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 4, 2025

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Coming Soon?

Most of the GTA 6 fans expect a trailer 2 for GTA 6 somewhere around Take-Two’s financial earnings call. This thought also coincides with what Rockstar Games mentioned in their Newswire “We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.” This statement has been used to end the whole GTA 6 delay announcement and it is the only statement that shares some hope for a trailer 2 announcement. Right now, the fans would be happy to get some screenshots also for the game, as it would indicate that there would be no further delay in GTA 6 release. GTA 6 delay rumors had become very loud recently, as Rockstar Games had taken a tough stand of not sharing any information on GTA 6 development since the release of its first official trailer in December 2023.

Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, had been repeatedly confirming the fall release window of GTA 6, but after the delay announcement made by Rockstar Games, he took an entirely different stand. This is what he said according to a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘ben’: “We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations”.

Some GTA 6 fans call him a complete liar for this reaction, while some believe that even he didn’t know that Rockstar Games would announce a delay in GTA 6 release along with the exact release date announcement. So, the world events in GTA 6 are already taking an interesting course.

However, there is hope that Rockstar Games might now come with GTA 6 trailer 2 announcement or a gameplay trailer announcement somewhere near Take-Two’s financial earnings call that is planned for May 15, 2025. Any kind of official reveal for GTA 6 is really needed now to maintain the hype for the game, and to make the fans believe that they will surely get the game in May 2026. GTA 6 fans want to see more of Jason in GTA 6 trailer 2, as Lucia has already been covered enough in official trailer 1. Also, the extent of the map is what the fans wish to see, as this would eventually decide the fate of GTA 6 Online.

Here is the complete post on ‘X’ by the user ‘ben’:

Take-Two Strauss Zelnick speaks on GTAVI delay:



“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations”



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Py4CWm9Z3H — ben (@videotechuk_) May 2, 2025

Rockstar Games Promises to Exceed Expectations

Rockstar Games have always positioned GTA 6 as the most immersive solution ever created, and their passion for perfection is what that has forced them to delay the release of the game. They have always managed to exceed the expectations of the fans with their every single release. Right from GTA Vice City to GTA 5, Rockstar Games has given games that have been played by generations over a period of time. GTA 6 as promised would be the most beautiful creation by Rockstar Games, and creating good things always take more time than usual. So, some loyal GTA fans have accepted the delay in GTA 6 release, but what they really want to see now is GTA 6 trailer 2 that takes them for a deep dive into the virtual world of the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2, Release Date, Price, and Map-Facts and Rumors

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Drop in the Next Two Weeks According to an Insider

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android

Free Fire MAX Legendary Ace Event-Get the Midnight Vanguard Bundle with Four Bonuses