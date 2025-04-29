GTA 6 Delay Could be a Possibility-Is it the Calm Before the Real Storm?

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated game of 2025, and the hype for the game proves how eager GTA 6 fans are to play the game. GTA 6 release window has been confirmed for the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but till now there has been no information on the exact release date of the game. Rockstar Games has not released any official information on GTA 6 since the release of its first official trailer in December 2023, and this has left the fans a little frustrated despite the hype for the game. Every GTA 6 leak has a story of its own and speaks volumes about the magnificence of the game, but the real fear that looms is a delay in the release of the highly anticipated game. A delay in GTA 6 release would be a disaster for Take-Two Interactive and also its competitors, as they have been waiting to hear on the exact release date of the game before finalizing the final release window of their upcoming game.

GTA 6 Release Delay Could be a Possibility?

Right now, the only confirmed information about GTA 6 from Take-Two’s side is its fall 2025 release window. Recently, ‘Obbe Vermeij’, a former Rockstar developer who worked on Grand Theft Auto 4 developments posted on ‘X’ about the development phase experience he had with GTA 4. He has explained that in order to make the game truly Next-gen, the developers dropped many features from San Andreas. This included Stats (fitness, weight), Multiple cities, Stealth, Underwater swimming, Jet packs, Tanks, Bicycles, Monster trucks, Car modding, and Planes. The missions in the game were designed to match the story, and this was the first time the development team had taken such a step. The original release date of GTA 4 was October 16, 2007, and the release was planned according to the Christmas holiday season. The decision to delay the game was made in July 2007, and the game finally released on April 29, 2008.

Here is the complete post by ‘Obbei Vermeij’ on ‘X’:

17 years ago, on April 29th 2008 we released Grand Theft Auto IV.



To focus on making the game truly next-gen, we dropped many game features from San Andreas.

According to him GTA 6 fate would depend on Take-Two’s August 2025 earnings report, but he also clarifies that he has no insider knowledge on GTA 6 release delay.

GTA 6- Confirmed Details

GTA 6 is an upcoming action-adventure game from the GTA Series and the game is set to release in the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. GTA 6 has two main protagonists Jason and Lucia, where Lucia is the first female protagonist of the entire GTA Series. GTA 6 takes you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, where you get involved with a captivating storyline that revolves around a fascinating angle of crime, drugs, robbery and reckless car driving. GTA 6 fans are really waiting for the release of the game in the fall of 2025 and any kind of delay would really disappoint the fans.

There is no information on GTA 6 release delay from Rockstar Games, and the fans are really looking forward to a fall 2025 release of the game. If at all GTA 6 gets delayed, then Rockstar Games would definitely announce it before the assigned release window of the game.

