GTA 6 vs GTA 5 Sports Activities-GTA 6 Could Feature Bowling

GTA 5 is the predecessor to the popular upcoming game GTA 6. GTA 5 has been successfully entertaining the players for more than a decade now and this is what that actually contributes to the ongoing anticipation around the upcoming game, GTA 6 from the same popular series. GTA 6 is definitely an upgrade over GTA 5, but what makes it all the more interesting is the fact that GTA 6 would feature more sports activities than GTA 5.

Sports Activities in GTA 5

Let’s take a deep dive into the sports activities in GTA 5.

Darts

Pre-requisite to participate in this activity is ‘Complete Crystal Maze’. In the game GTA 5, Darts can only be played at the Yellow Jack Inn (55), which is Trevor’s favorite bar.

Golf

Pre-requisite to participate in Golf as an activity is ‘Complete Franklin’s Mission Complications' and the location is Los Santos Golf Club (57). The game can be played with dates or with one of the players available at the club. It will cost you $100 to play Golf and your character will automatically get the golf attire.

Tennis

Pre-requisite to participate in Tennis as an activity is ‘Complete Franklin’s Mission Complications' and the location is Michael’s House, Rockford Hills (56). Tennis in game GTA 5 is one of the activities that you can play with dates.

Triathlon- Swim, Run or Cycle

There are a total of 3 Triathlons in GTA 5 and they work on challenging your physical condition which improves your strength and physical stamina. A Triathlon is a multi-sport race, where the players can run, swim, or cycle to the finish point.

Expected Sports Activities in GTA 6

Bowling and Fishing

GTA 6 is expected to come with many more added sports activities and mini-games. Leaks around GTA 6 reveal that GTA 6 would feature various activities like fishing, basketball, bowling, backyard wrestling and playing dice. Bowling as an activity was much awaited in a GTA series game as it was first seen in GTA 4. It was a mini-game activity in GTA 4 where the players only played a handful of times in the game.

GTA 6 Will Feature a gym

GTA 6 will also have gym as an activity and the characters in the game will go to the gym and practice sports to improve their skills in the game. The players would have to pay a fee to access the gym and they can either build muscle or lose weight through gym. So, the players can exercise, take fitness lessons and improve their fitness in the game.

GTA 6 Will Feature Basketball

GTA 6 leaks show that GTA 6 will feature basketball as a sport and the basketball courts could be scattered around the huge open world map of the game. While exploring the map, if the players find a basketball court which is buzzing with activity, then they can join the AI players for a basketball match. These basketball matches will help the players in enhancing the speed of their characters and gradually these basketball matches will make your character faster and agile.

According to post on 'X' by GTA 6 Countdown

GTA 6 will reportedly feature multiple sports including football and basketball, along with the Miami Heat arena and Vice City Mambas football stadium.

Racing

GTA 6 will come with challenging motorbikes race on tough dirt tracks. Parachute competitions could be a major part of the racing gameplay.

Golf

Just like GTA 5, the upcoming game GTA 6 will also feature a Golf sports activity.

GTA 6 is definitely expected to launch with some amazing sports activities that will make the gameplay more immersive for the players. Some of the activities in GTA 6 are a subtle improvement over the activities in GTA 5 and along with these improvements in the old sports activities, some new activities are also going to a part of the GTA 6 gameplay.

