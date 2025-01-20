GTA 6 Expected to Cost $100, Says Industry Analyst-News Gets Mixed Reactions from Fans

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated game for the year 2025, and the game has been officially announced to release in the fall of 2025 for Xbox X/S Series and PS5 Consoles. Rockstar Games has been quiet on any kind of development on the game, but the fans have analyzed whatever info they had in hand to create theories that predict the date for trailer 2, map details and also the official release date of the game. Right now, the fans are divided over GTA 6 release date, where some of the fans say that the game will definitely come out in the fall of 2025, as promised by the Take-Two Interactive, CEO, Strauss Zelnick, but on the contrary, some come from a school of thought that believes in a delay in the release of GTA 6. Whether the game comes out in 2025 or 2026, the bigger question here is, how much will GTA 6 cost? There is no official information as of now on that front, but a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Dexerto’ reveals that according to an industry analyst, GTA 6 will cost around $80 to $100. So, what do you think, is the price justified, or is it beyond what you were expecting from the game in form of its price tag?

GTA 6 Price Hike and the Facts Supporting the Price Hike

We all know that GTA 6 is going to be grand, fabulous and absolutely mind-blowing, and according to some discussions on the web, Rockstar Games has spent around $2 billion on the development of the game. This amount is 10 times more than what was spent by them for GTA 5 development and 4 times more than RDR2. So, just imagine how breathtaking the visuals and graphics would be in GTA 6, as Rockstar Games is spending so much on delivering an unforgettable experience to the fans. The industry analyst has the opinion that the price hike is needed for market growth, and that companies are hoping that GTA 6 will start a new trend in deciding the price of games in the market. The analysts believe that the price increase is much needed for the market growth of the gaming industry and higher prices could help in sustaining the heavy development costs of AAA games like GTA 6. In a presentation about “The State of Video Gaming in 2025,” Epyllion analyst Matthew Ball, has stated that the gaming industry is still struggling to maintain the inflation-adjusted prices. The analyst believes that GTA 6 will start new pricing trends for other games to follow, and this judgement is based on capitalizing the audience attention created by GTA 6 once it releases officially.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Dexerto’:

Games industry analyst claims game companies hope GTA 6 will cost $80-100 dollars



He says a price hike is "needed for market growth" and that companies are hoping GTA 6 will start the trend of all games being more expensive pic.twitter.com/cK5VIl0zYO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 19, 2025

GTA 6 Price Hike: Is it Justified?

The consumers would definitely not agree to it, as according to most of them even the current price tag of $70 for AAA games is unacceptable. So, anyways an increment in the price by $10 or $ 20 will definitely challenge the affordability aspect of GTA 6. Also, if the prices go too high for popular games like GTA 6, then consumer’s focus might shift to other affordable hobbies, which is definitely not a good scene for the gaming industry as a whole.

GTA 6 Price and Rockstar Games Strategy

Take-Teo CEO has always emphasized on the kind of gaming experience GTA 6 would be delivering once it releases, and he has also revealed their mission of delivering greater value with their games. GTA 6 is also being rumored to come with a paid DLC feature, and there are also rumors that the players would be charged on the basis of per hour played for the game. All this adds up to a high price for GTA 6, where Rockstar Games might implement a new strategy that focuses on capitalizing on the perceived value of the game rather than going with the set industry norms.

GTA 6 Fans on the Price of the Expected Price of the Game being $80 to $100

GTA 6 fans have mixed reactions on the expected high price for GTA 6, where some show the willingness to pay for the game because of its much-anticipated content and gameplay, while some have shown frustration on social media channels based on the fear that this might become a regular industry trend for other games. Like a user ‘Shawn Mosby’ has posted on ‘X’, “A video game costing $80-$100 is crazy when games are barely complete at launch and have bugs. Games better come out 100% completed with no bugs or nothing for $80-$100.” On the contrary another user on ‘X’, ‘Agent Phoenix’ has posted “Certain games being 70-80$ I can understand if they’re good enough. Anything higher is ridiculous and especially for lower effort games, unacceptable.”

So, the fans have mixed reactions, and a lot of them are ready to purchase and play GTA 6, despite its high expected price. The only concern the other section of fans have that GTA 6 could start a whole new pricing trend for other games in the industry, but you know all the games cannot compete with GTA 6, or do they? There is no official information from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 Price tag, so lets wait for them to come out with some substantial information on the official launch price of the game.

