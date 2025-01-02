GTA 6 Set to Break Records with $1billion in Pre Orders Before Release

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and the fans are really hoping for its release to stay on track. The official release of the game has been announced for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles, but since December 2023, nothing has been released on the development of the game. GTA 6 has been positioned by Rockstar Games as one of the most immersive gaming solutions ever created, and this article by The Financial Times, throws some light on the impact the game is going to make on the gaming industry as a whole. The article on Financial Times states that “Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to break records despite gaming slowdown’.

The article elaborates on the gaming prowess of GTA 6 by stating that Grand Theft Auto 6, which publisher Take-Two Interactive is set to release in the autumn on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, is likely to exceed $1bn in pre-orders even before it becomes available, according to some analysts at DFC Intelligence, a video games research group. The game will be the biggest entertainment launch of 2025. The report also states that the revenue from GTA 6 in the first twelve months after its release is expected to reach $3.2bn, which would be double than what was generated by its predecessor GTA 5. The success and the revenue generated by GTA 6 would outweigh popular Hollywood movies that were released in the year 2024.

Take Two CEO, Stauss Zelnick had once said “I never claim victory before it occurs”, and this falls in line with the promises made by Rockstar Games with respect to GTA 6. Strauss Zelnick has already promised that they are going to deliver an exceptionally phenomenal game to the fans, and this makes GTA 6 worth the wait. This sets the tone for high anticipation and also sets a landmark for Rockstar Games that they would be expected to achieve with the release of GTA 6.

Yoshio Osaka, CEO of games-focused IDG consulting has also stated that “We think its going to be the one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games, but for all of media”.

Looking back in time, 2022 and 2023 was a bad year for the gaming industry, as a lot of people lost their jobs, and even big companies had to fire people because of a reduced demand for games from the consumers. Strauss Zelnick believes that now the demand is picking up again and GTA 6 would actually pull up the demand for other games that are set to release in this year. He also talks about the great line up that they have scheduled for this year and the next year, and this is a good piece of news for the GTA 6 fans, as it confirms the release of GTA 6 in the fall of 2025 only. He doubles down on the part about GTA 6 release in fall 2025 and also states that GTA 6 would raise up the entire video games industry.

GTA 6 Online Would be an Improvement Over GTA 5 Online

Strauss Zelnick has also mentioned in the article that there were certain technical challenges while launching GTA 5 Online, but over a span of 8 years these challenges have been addressed. This refers to the fact that GTA 6 Online or GTA Online 2 would come with a much smoother gameplay and would offer an optimized performance to the players.

GTA 6 fans are expecting a GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar Games in January end or early February. This aligns with Take- Two Interactive’s financial earnings call that happens in February 2025. The fans should believe in the fact that GTA 6 release is on track and very soon Rockstar Games would definitely come out with an announcement on the game.

