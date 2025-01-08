GTA 6 Early Access Alpha is a Scam, but BiliBili Trailer is Real

GTA 6 hype is so high that now some of the fans are creating fake stories to increase their views on various social media channels. Earlier we got to know that a fan posted on subreddit, that he had played a few hours of GTA 6 gameplay, and the game according to him is truly awesome. The fans immediately understood that it was fake news, and the post was removed immediately by the group administrators. Similarly, now to take advantage of the ongoing GTA 6 hype, another fan has created a new post on subreddit, which says “GTA 6 Alpha Version Out Now, Download and Test the Gameplay”. The user has posted a picture of him watching a YouTube Video Channel, which is supposedly a GTA 5 mission video. This video in the screenshot posted by him shows a Grand Theft Auto 6 ad, which says, “GTA 6 Alpha Version Out Now, Download and Test the Gameplay”. To make this fake screenshot look legit, there is a legal Rockstar Games clickable logo, which says ‘GTA 6 Alpha Version GTA prime.cloud.’ The background also uses legitimate GTA 6 gameplay footage from the GTA 6 trailer 1, which might fool some of the other users.

GTA 6 Alpha Version Out Now- The Reason it is Completely Fake

These kinds of scams become more and more prevalent as and when the release date of a very popular upcoming game tends to draw closer. Similar thing happened with GTA 5 before its release and that is when Rockstar Games had to issue a warning on their Newswire to the fans which read “Please Note: There is no Pre-Release ‘Beta’ Test for Grand Theft Auto V. If you see ads or solicitations to join a Beta Program, beware as this is likely some type of Online Phishing Scam”. Rockstar Games had made it very clear to the fans that there is no beta version of any upcoming game, and if anything comes out the fans would get to hear straight from Rockstar Games.

Fans though know the reality of such scams, but sometimes they might get confused, as Rockstar Games had a beta testing period for Red Dead Online. Right now, we don’t have any warning for GTA 6 beta testing program phishing attack from Rockstar Games, but as the time for release draws closer, and we get GTA 6 trailer 2 or some screenshots, Rockstar Might come out with a warning of some type on their Newsletter. Its been almost 400 days, since the release of the first official trailer for GTA 6 and the fans are really craving for some information on the game. This is an apt time for the scammers to bait people by posting some false information on social media channels. Rockstar would like GTA 6 fans to be aware of such phishing acts, as clicking on such links could be a risky data breach.

Similarly, a post by the user ‘Watchman’ on ‘X’ has 34 million views, and it’s a pure fake post. He has posted a picture of Lucia, and the post has 141000 Likes, 7000 Retweets, and over 2000 comments. The image looks like a legitimate screenshot, but its an AI generated image. Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Watchman’:

Such kind of tactics to increase their views and popularity over social media would be used by some users, but the fans should refrain from getting fascinated by such fake posts.

However, AI and technology is being used to create games also, and a recent example of good use of new technology is the trailer 1 for GTA 6 recreated by BiliBili, a Chinese social media Company.

The trailer is the same as released by Rockstar Games, but it is definitely a higher version of the original trailer in terms of graphics and visuals. The trailer was analyzed by the experts at Digital Foundry, and they have stated that the trailer is excellent when it comes to reflections and details.

