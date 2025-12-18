GTA Online Christmas Event Launches on December 18, 2025-Free and New Cars and Free Stuff

GTA Online Mansions DLC was launched on December 10, 2025, and now a new Christmas Event has been launched for GTA Online on December 18, 2025. The event will run for the next three weeks, bringing back the Yeti hunt, Snowball Fights, The Gooch, the Weazel Plaza standoff, and the eCola Happy Holidays Hauler.

Advertisment

You need to play from Decmber 23-Jan 7 for holiday gifts, including a mailing list subscriber bonus (Dec 18-31) and a free Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon (Dec 23-29). The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid offers bonuses of up to GTA$1,300,000, and it's your last chance to claim Prix Luxury VIP Gold Tier Rewards.

The new Vapid FMJ MK V and the new Progen Luiva are now available to all players.

Rockstar Propaganda Gift

New and old Mailing list subscribers will receive the Red Festive Tree Hat within 72 hours of logging in (available between December 18-31)

Advertisment

Returning Holiday Content

Snow drifts over Los Santos between December 23-29

Yeti Hunt

The Gooch

Weazel Plaza Shootout

eCola Happy Holidays Hauler

Festive Modes including Snowball Fights and Entourage (Remix)

Festive Gifts (Available from December 23 to January 7)

Season's Greetings Sweater

New Year Fireworks Bodysuit

Snowball Launcher

Candy Cane

Firework Launcher with 20 Firework Rockets

Refills of Snacks, Armor, and Ammo

Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Bonuses (available through January 7 - delivered within 72 hours)

Advertisment

Complete The Cluckin' Bell Finale as Leader to receive a one-time GTA$500,000 bonus

Complete The Cluckin' Bell Finale as an Associate or Bodyguard to receive a one-time GTA$500,000 bonus

Final Chance to Claim VIP Gold Tier Rewards (available till January 7)

GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate Mansion Properties –

Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck

Weekly Challenges

Complete the below each week and receive GTA$300,000 and the Krampus Sweater

December 18-22: Sell GTA$100,000 across all Businesses

December 23-29: Win 4 Adversary Modes

December 30-January 7: Complete The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Finale as Leader

Advertisment

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

Community Series (4X for GTA+ Members)

Weed Sell Missions (includes Biker Business and Nightclub Goods)

Featured Series: Overtime Rumble

Discounts (Free)

Claim a free Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon from Elitás Travel (available December 23-29)

Discounts (40% off)

Weed Farm Businesses including Upgrades

Discounts (30% off)

Albany Brigham (down from 1,499,000 to $1,049,000)

Annis Remus (down from $1,370,000 to $959,000)

Declasse Walton L35 (down from $1,670,000 to $1,169,000)

Dinka RT3000 (down from $1,715,000 to $1,200,000)

Enus Deity (down from $1,845,000 to $1,291,000)

HVY Insurgent (down from $897,000 to $627,000)

Karin S95 (down from $1,995,000 to $1,396,000

Pegassi Reaper (down from $1,595,000 to $1,116,000)

Progen Itali GTB (down from $1,189,000 to $832,000)

Sea Sparrow (down from $1,815,000 to $1,270,000)

Advertisment

Gun Van Primary Discounts

40% OFF: Service Carbine

40% OFF GTA+ Members: Stun Gun

FIB Priority File

The Brute Force File

Salvage Yard Robberies

The Podium Robbery: Ocelot Virtue (Top Tier)

The Cargo Shop Robbery: Bravado Buffalo STX (Standard Tier)

The Gangbanger Robbery: Vapid Clique (Low Tier) wrapped in the limited-time Merry Cliquemas livery with Liberty City plate (Claimable)

Free Vehicles

The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Bollokan Envisage

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Win one race in the LS Car Meet Series to obtain the Pfister Comet Safari wrapped in the limited-time Trees Camo livery

Test Rides

Premium Deluxe Motorsport : Albany Alpha, BF Dune FAV in the limited-time It's a Wrap livery, HVY Nightshark in the limited-time Deck the Halls livery, Ocelot Ardent in the limited-time Candy Cane livery & Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in the limited-time Santa’s New Sled livery

: Albany Alpha, BF Dune FAV in the limited-time It's a Wrap livery, HVY Nightshark in the limited-time Deck the Halls livery, Ocelot Ardent in the limited-time Candy Cane livery & Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in the limited-time Santa’s New Sled livery Luxury Autos : Progen Luiva & Vapid FMJ MK V

: Progen Luiva & Vapid FMJ MK V Test Track : Declasse Vamos, Dewbauchee Seven-70 & Vapid Clique

: Declasse Vamos, Dewbauchee Seven-70 & Vapid Clique Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Sentinel XS

Advertisment

Premium Race and Trials

Premium Race: Arms Race

Time Trial: Great Ocean Highway

HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City

Also Read:

PS6 Handheld Can be Docked and will Run PS4, PS5, and PS6 Games Natively at 60fps-Rumors

GTA 5 Mobile Download for Android and iOS-Story, Gameplay, and Requirements

Advertisment

GTA 5 Mansions DLC Upcoming Content Leaks Reveal New Cars and Mansion Raids

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Feature Fictional Cuba, but Hey Wait, is it Real in Any Way?