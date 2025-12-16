GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Feature Fictional Cuba, but Hey Wait, is it Real in Any Way?

GTA 6 and its rumors are just unstoppable, as the hype for the game is like a magnet that attracts rumors that are sometimes just unbelievable. Rockstar Games has revealed the State of Leonida as an official location for GTA 6, but there are rumors that GTA 6 might expand beyond Leonida. First two trailers for GTA 6 featured the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and the screenshots for the game revealed some more information on the possible locations, but none of them were close to Cuba in any way. Now, according to a user remus_r on ‘X’, “GTA 6 trailer 3 will come with a big surprise according to insider. The trailer at the beginning is in a completely different location, which is fictional Cuba”. But is it really true or just a fake reveal?

Fictional Cuba in GTA 6- Could it be Real?

However, Rockstar Games has never mentioned anything beyond the State of Leonida and a return to Vice City in GTA 6, but the fans have discovered the presence of 3 more states on the GTA 6 map with the help of GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots analysis. GTA 6 trailer 2 breakdown clearly reveals cars that have a license plate from other states in the US. Most of the cars have a license plate that shows Leonida as the main state, but there are some cars that have license plates from Gloriana. Gloriana license plate looks like a parody of the Georgia license plate. So, there could be a possibility that Rockstar Games might introduce Georgia as a part of the map later in the game.

Mount Kalaga National Park could be a location in Georgia or Gloriana, as there are no mountain ranges that are that high in Florida or its virtual representation Leonida. Rockstar Games has already described the location as a national landmark up against the state’s northern border. Mount Kalaga, offers prime, hunting, fishing, and off-road trails. Activity on the northern border of the state could refer to some action beyond the border also. So, there are high chances that GTA 6 map might not be an island this time, and we could get more than more states to explore and play.

Some of the other license plates that raise the same doubt are the license plates from Liberty City, and a license plate that looks quite similar to the Arizona license plate. Nothing can be confirmed till Rockstar Games announces this officially, but with GTA 6 Online coming up later there are chances that the fans might get an opportunity to play GTA 6 beyond the State of Leonida. So, there is a high chance that GTA 6 trailer 3 might showcase a location like Cuba and that could be included in GTA 6 Online later.

GTA 6 fans have shown a mixed reaction to the post. Some of them are doubtful about the presence of Cuba as a location on the map, while some of them believe that chances of having Cuba as a location in GTA 6 are much higher than the panhandle. A fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit that GTA 6 mapping project reveals Vice City as the center of the map, but the right side of the map isn’t visible. He believes that this would be part of the map with islands, because Vice Beach ends on the right (eastern) edge. According to him this part contains only islands and that’s where Cuba is in real life. But these are just wild assumptions and Rockstar Games has not confirmed anything on Cuba as a location in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Map- Earlier Rumors Revealed Cuba as a Location

Earlier also a user, GTA 6 Countdown had posted on X that GTA 6 map could feature up to three islands and the islands would be inspired by Cuba, Bahamas, and a potential third unknown island. These islands are extra places on the map apart from the full-fledged map of the state of Leonida. If this is true then we might get to see Cuba as a location in GTA 6 trailer 3.

GTA 6 trailer 3 is still nowhere in sight, but the fans are really anxious to know what will the trailer reveal. Most of the fans want to know more about the locations, characters, and gameplay of the highly anticipated game GTA 6, and a trailer 3 for the game would definitely reveal something that we still don’t know about the game.

