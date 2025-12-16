GTA 5 Mansions DLC Upcoming Content Leaks Reveal New Cars and Mansion Raids

GTA 5 Mansions DLC created enough excitement in the GTA 6 community, as it brought back Michael to the game. The new GTA 5 DLC was launched on the 10th of December, 2025, and since then we have seen loads of stories on Jimmy’s presence in GTA 6, rumors on upcoming Summer DLC with Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, and cars and items from GTA 6 being spotted in GTA Online. But apart from all that GTA 5 Mansions Update has brought enough information on the upcoming GTA Online content. GTA Online content till June 2026 has more or less been leaked and now the players know what they will getting on the GTA Online gaming platform in the next few months.

Upcoming GTA 5 Online Content Leaks

The source of the leaks is the user ‘Arthur’ on X:

#GTAOnline



New Dripfeed Dispatch Work "Protective Custody"



You need to complete it once in order to unlock the Trade Price for the Buffalo STX Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/p4T4Sqae1e — Arthur (@_arthur1781) December 12, 2025

New Vehicles Coming GTA 5 Mansions DLC

The new content coming to GTA Online is going to be really exciting as it includes the launch of some PvP activities and some new vehicles in the game. Currently, in Legendary there are only two vehicles available for everyone, and these vehicles are GT750 and the Pfister X-treme. But, in the next GTA week Online update two GTA+ vehicles, Vapid FMJ MK V and Projen Luiva would also be added for everyone in the game. These two vehicles are really expensive and are just under the $3 million mark in the game. Vapid FMJ MK V has also HSW capable upgrades which also makes it one of the fastest cars in the entire game. Over the next few weeks more new cars like the Pfister Astrale would also be added to the collection of cars available for everyone and that one is just under $1.5 million. Another car that’s going to be added to the same category is Grotti Itali Classic and this one will be just under $2million.

In Southern San Andreas we will get one more vehicle and that would be Shitzu Ketora, which is like a mini truck, and it is just over $800,000.

In Warstock also you will get two new vehicles, which are going to be two new police cars. These new police cars are Buffalo Cruiser for $4.4 million with a trade price of $3.3 million and Buffalo STX Cruiser for $5.37 million with $4 million for the trade price. Buffalo STX Cruiser has been backported from GTA 6 into GTA Online.

Mansion Raid Leaks are Coming to GTA 5 Online

Mansion Raids would soon be coming to GTA Online and they are going to be some sort of PvP and the animations on the gameplay are already available on social media channels. In Mansion Raids gameplay, you would be required to plant and diffuse a bomb in the game, depending on the team you are in. Planting a bomb surely refers to breaking into the vault on the second level of the basement.

GTA Online will Feature New Odd Jobs

There will be around three odd jobs on the map in the game, and the first one would be the forklift job. You would be required to go to a warehouse and would be driving around a forklift in the game, where you would be loading three different pallets onto the conveyor belt. You will get bonuses for loading for correctly placing three of the same time of pallets and then sending it off. Once you complete the event, you will get the forklift operator outfit in the game.

The second odd job involves becoming a firefighter, and to complete the job, you will have to head to a fire station. Then you will get inside to a blue circle inside the fire station, where you will be allowed to put out fires.

The third odd job is newspaper delivery driver or a paper boy. This job will start at the Los Santos Meteor, which is a news outlet in the game. You will be required to throw newspapers onto people’s front porch. The job needs to be done 10 times across the city and you will earn $30,000 for completing the job.

Upcoming GTA Online New Random Event Leaks

Within the next few months GTA Online will see a new random event added to the game, across multiple locations on the map. The random event will be called ‘Stoner Survival’, and it requires you to go to a certain location and then take a certain substance, and after that trip the hell out. If you survive every wave in the random event, then you will get a Highlife 420 outfit.

On Valentine’s Day you will get a new event Valentine’s Cheater. Here you will have the choice of untying or robbing a cheater.

For St. Ptarrick’s Day, you will get a new treasure hunt, called the Lucky Clover Treasure Hunt. There will be 25 Clovers around the map and you will get $5000 for destroying each one.

Upcoming Outfits in GTA 5 Online

There will be new Christmas and New Year’s outfits in the game like New Year Fireworks bodysuit, and most of them will be revealed very soon in the game.

