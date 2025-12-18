PS6 Handheld Can be Docked and will Run PS4, PS5, and PS6 Games Natively at 60fps-Rumors

Sony PlayStation 6 is reportedly in development and it is a much-rumored next-gen console that will be launched sometime in 2027. Sony has not confirmed anything on this front, but the rumors have further revealed that a PS6 Handheld is also in development, and will be launched alongside the rumored PS6 in 2027. Most of the specifications on the upcoming PlayStation handheld have already been revealed in various leaks on the web and social media channels, but some new rumors have now surfaced on the upcoming PlayStation 6 Handheld.

PlayStation 6 Handheld- Fresh Rumors

Most of us already know, that the new PlayStation 6 handheld is codenamed Project Canis. Some new rumors indicate that the new device would run PS4, PS5, and PS6 games natively at 60 frames per second (fps) on lower resolutions. Release window for the upcoming PlayStation Handheld is rumored to be 2027, and the it is supposed to feature a white design and detachable controllers. The gaming community is excited about features like backward compatibility and family-friendly portability of the device, but there are some who have their own set of doubts about affordable pricing and digital-only storage feature of the device. Sony's low-power SDK for PS5 hints at preparation, but nothing is confirmed yet.

So, Sony is likely betting big on Canis as an alternative to the PS6 home console to get customers excited about "next-gen" while also being more competitive with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Sony's Project Canis.



- A PS6 handheld currently in development that can be docked. Targeting a 2027 release with a relatively affordable price point.



- Will run PS4, PS5 and PS6 games natively, Sony pushing devs to target 60fps at lower resolutions.



- Devs currently have… pic.twitter.com/N4rGM2jSx3 — MBG (@xMBGx) December 17, 2025

Sony PlayStation Portable 2 Rumored Specs

Codename - Canis

- Canis Resolution- 720p to 10180p

720p to 10180p Cross-Platform Play- Fully compatible with PS6,

Fully compatible with PS6, CPU : 4 × Zen 6c cores (3nm process)

: 4 × Zen 6c cores (3nm process) GPU : 12–20 RDNA 5 compute units @ 1.6–2.0 GHz

: 12–20 RDNA 5 compute units @ 1.6–2.0 GHz RAM : 16 GB LPDDR5X-7500+ on a 128-bit bus

: 16 GB LPDDR5X-7500+ on a 128-bit bus Estimated Power Draw : 15 W thermal board power

: 15 W thermal board power Performance Target : About half the PS5’s rasterization performance, but potentially stronger in ray tracing due to RDNA 5 improvements

: About half the PS5’s rasterization performance, but potentially stronger in ray tracing due to RDNA 5 improvements Backward Compatibility : PS5 and PS4 support, with PS5 “Low Power” for better performance matching

: PS5 and PS4 support, with PS5 “Low Power” for better performance matching Storage Options: MicroSD slot and M.2 SSD slot

MicroSD slot and M.2 SSD slot Display: Touchscreen

Touchscreen Other Hardware: Dual microphones, haptic vibration, USB-C with fast charging and video output (speculated to allow docked play on TVs)

Will PS6 Handheld Pricing be Affordable?

The rumors indicate that Sony is working on providing an affordable pricing gaming solution to its customers, but is it possible for the company to provide all the next-gen console features at an affordable price? Sounds quite unrealistic, and only an official confirmation on the price of the product by Sony would solve the mystery. The rumored price for Sony’s next-gen handheld is about $449, but nothing can be confirmed as of now.

PlayStation Portable will definitely run PS5 games, but not at the same resolution/FPS mainly due to lower memory bandwidth. Players are right now not looking for higher graphics, as the new age consoles have the capability to deliver the required graphics quality, but what they really want in the new handheld device by Sony is a CPU with more power and improved memory. One of the fans has posted on “x’ “it’s either never going to meet those performance goals, or will be absurdly expensive. the most powerful (and pricy) handhelds on the market are still being compared to the series s in terms of performance, and don’t even beat its performance. it’s not gonna be ps5/6 level”. So, the fans are not sure whether Sony will be able to launch an affordable PlayStation 6 Handheld with such amazing rumored specs.

PS6 Handheld would definitely be an amazing console, but what would make it even more likeable is its affordable pricing. Nothing has been confirmed till now on the price and specs of the upcoming console by Sony, so we need to wait for an official confirmation before reaching at any conclusion on the upcoming product.

