GTA Online Weekly Update for February 27 to March 3, 2025, Launched-Get Double GTA$ and RP

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week February 27th, 2025 through March 3rd, 2025 has been launched. The new GTA Online Weekly Update brings you an opportunity to Hunker Down with bonuses on Bunker Related Activities, continued Carnival Celebrations with special vehicle race bonuses, cool down changes to Dispatch work and more. From now till 3rd of March, the players in GTA Online can hunker down and embrace protection around firearms with bonuses on Bunker Sell Missions and earn 2X GTA$ and RP (4X for GTA + members). Additionally, they can earn 2X rewards on Ammu-Nation Contract missions for Agent 14, and tackle Special Vehicle Races in the Featured Series for Double Rewards. You can also complete the Weekly Challenge by winning two Stunt Races to unlock the Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat and GTA$100,000.
Weekly Challenge
- Win two Stunt Races to receive the Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat and GTA$100,000.
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
If you are tired of what’s going around in Los Santos, then you can hunker down in your Bunker. Here you can perform Bunker Sell Missions for a double bonus, and if you are a member of Los Santos' premium club, you get a whopping quadruple bonus on those sales. You can also get back into that Duneloader you have not touched in months and earn double the cash for completing and Ammu-Nation delivery job.
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Bunker Sell Missions (4x for GTA+ Members)
- 2x GTA$ and RP on AmmuNation Contract Missions
- 2x Bunker Research Speed
Carnival Rewards and Special Vehicle Races
Carnival celebrations continue in the new GTA Online Weekly Update and you can put on your dress, or combination of shirt and shorts and drink, dance, do whatever you can imagine in the streets of Los Santos. Perhaps fittingly around all the Carnival hype, you can get an extra dose of adrenaline by getting cobwebs out of that Rocket Voltic or your Ruiner 2000's parachute, by participating in Special Vehicle Races, which are offering double rewards this week.
Rewards for Special Vehicle Races
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle Races.
- Cooldowns for Dispatch Work assignments from Vincent reduced to one minute going forward.
Carnival Rewards (until 3rd March):
- Log-in any time this week to receive the Carnival Feather Shirt and Carnival Feather Shorts for men, and the Carnival Feather Dress and Sun Dress for women.
- Uncork a bottle of Blêuter'd Champagne to receive the Carnival Bandana.
Discounts
Get 30 % Off
- Hangar Properties, Upgrades and Modifications
- Western Company Cuban 800
- Buckingham Vestra
- BF Dune Buggy
- Karin Sultan Classic
- Western Reever
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Zirconium Journey II
- Benefactor Turreted Limo
- Ocelot Jugular
- Vapid GB200
- Obey i-Wagen
- Pfister Astron
Get 50% Off
- Vapid Festival Bus
- Animal Masks
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: Compact EMP Launcher
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
- FREE: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The current active Priority FIB file is The Fine Art File.
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Declasse Drift Yosemite (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Grotti GT500 (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Benefactor Schlagen GT (Standard Tier)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for 4 days in a row to win the Vapid Retinue Mk II
Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle
- Spin the Mythical Lucky Wheel and get a chance to win the Karin Everon.
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Streiter, Enus Stafford, Enus Super Diamond, Karin 190z & Vulcar Fagaloa
- Luxury Autos: Karin Asterope GZ & Överflöd Pipistrello
- Test Track: Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, Grotti Stinger & Ocelot Locust
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Överflöd Entity MT
Time Trials and Premium Races
- This week across the state of San Andreas, find the following time trials and premium race.
- Motorcycles Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come
- Regular Time Trial: Grove St.
- HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City
