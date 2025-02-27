Free Fire MAX OB48 Update Launches with Holi 2025 Free Events Calendar

Free Fire MAX Ob48 Update was launched on 26th of February 2025. The OB48 update link for the game is available on Google Play Store for free, and you can now update or download the latest version of Free Fire MAX from the Play Store. Free Fire MAX OB48 Update has been launched with the Holi Free Events Calendar for the server and the event will provide the players with an opportunity to play and earn some free exclusive rewards in the game.
Free Fire MAX OB48 Update- Launch Date and Download
Free Fire MAX OB48 Update was launched on 26th of February 2025 for the server, and the players can now update their game from 9:30 AM onwards. The new update link for the game is available on Google Play Store for free from 26th February 2025. You just need to click on the ‘Update’ button on your game screen and it will automatically take you to the Google Play Store link, where you can download and install the new OB48 update for Free Fire MAX. For more details on CS/BR gameplay changes in the new Free Fire MAX Update visit here.
Free Fire MAX Holi Free Events Calendar 2025
Free Fire MAX Free Holi Events- Launch Date
Free Fire MAX Holi Event Calendar was launched on the 26th of February 2025, and the celebrations according to the calendar will end on 16th of March 2025. Here is the detailed Holi event calendar and the free rewards associated with the events in the calendar:
A Splash of Damage Event
The event will run from the 26th of February till the 2nd of March, and the event requires you to deal damage to win free new parachute as reward.
|
Damage
|
Reward
|
Deal 10000 damage in BR/CS
|
1000 Free Fire Gold
|
Deal 20000 damage in BR/CS
|
My Zone my rules presents x 3
|
Deal 30000 damage in BR/CS
|
Parachute -Tropical Squad
Rangon ki Dukan Event
The event was launched on the 26th of February 2025 and will run till the 16th of March 2025. The event offers free permanent voicelines as reward. You need to complete certain milestones in BR to get the associated rewards in the event.
|
Milestones
|
Rewards
|
Log in
|
Free Fire Max Original Lobby Music- Holi Version
|
Travel 10,000m in BR
|
My Zone
|
Travel 30000m in BR
|
My Zone x 3, Voiceline
|
Travel 50000m in BR
|
Random Loadout Loot Crate x 3, Voiceline
|
Travel 70000m in BR
|
Gold Royale Vouchers x 3, Voiceline
|
Travel 100,000m in BR
|
5000 Free Fire Gold, Voiceline
My Zone- Shape your Battlefield
- The event will run from 26th of February till the 16th of March. This is the main event for Holi, where you get an opportunity to shape your battlefield, and create My Zone in Free Fire MAX. You can vote for your favorite artifact and obtain a free new Unisex bundle. The winning artifacts will be unlocked in-match, offering more choices.
- You need to cast 20 votes to win a free reward like Free Fire Gold, Gold Royale Vouchers, Luck Royale Vouchers, and Random Loadout Crate.
|
Votes Cast
|
Reward
|
600
|
Tropical Misfits Bundle
|
450
|
Rangeeli Kelly Avatar
|
300
|
Luck Royale Vouchers x 3
|
150
|
Gold Royale Vouchers x 3
|
50
|
Original Lobby Music Holi Version
BR Rank Climb Event
The event will run from the 1st of March 2025 to till the 8th of March 2025.
Explore the New Artifact Event
The event will run from the 6th of March 2025 till the 10th of March 2025.
Your Zone Your Style Event
The event will run from the 10th of March 2025 till the 16th of March 2025.
Celebrate Holi Together Event
The event will run from the 11th of March 2025 till the 16th of March 2025.
Free Fire MAX Holi event will stay on the server from the 26th of February till the 16th of March 2025. The players can take part in the Holi 2025 free events and play to win the free rewards from the event.
