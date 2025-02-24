GTA 6 Leaked Project ‘ROME’ by Rockstar Games Hints at Map Updates Similar to Fortnite

GTA 6 release window re-confirmation by Take-Two Interactive after their February 2025 financial earnings call has taken the hype for the upcoming game to a whole new level. Take-Two Interactive has re-affirmed the fall 2025 release window for GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox X/S Series consoles, and what now makes GTA 6 a hot topic for discussion on the web is the GTA 6 Online Metaverse Leaks.
Earlier we had leaks from a publication ‘DIGIDAY’ around GTA 6 Metaverse leaks, and the article published by the company mentioned that Rockstar Games is reportedly in talks with top Metaverse Creators, with an eye on making ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’, the next creator platform. The article further stated that the list of top creators involved Roblox, Fortnite, and some dedicated GTA content creators, and the discussion was around exploring the potential to create custom experiences inside GTA 6. This information was reportedly revealed by three industry insiders who have requested anonymity in order to protect their business relationships.
GTA 6 Online Metaverse Leaks- ROME and Map Updates
The new GTA 6 Online Metaverse leaks come from two sources, FiveM and Jason Schreier of Bloomberg. According to GTA 6 Countdown on X, Former FiveM staffers have revealed that Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) has been internally in development before the company acquired Cfx in 2023 to replace FiveM in GTAVI.
In a detailed report, GTA Focal had spoken with FiveM staffers, who had claimed that a FiveM Killer was being made internally at Rockstar Games before the company bought Cfx.re. Since then, that exclusive project has reportedly been brought back from the dead and is called ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine).
Also, a reputable insider, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg has revealed that Rockstar’s plan is now to continually update the game over time. This according to him refers to adding new cities and map updates on a regular basis, which the leadership hopes will create less crunch during the game’s final months. GTA 6 world will still be large, and will feature more interior locations than the previous Grand Theft Auto games, impacting the timeline.
- Rockstar’s new project ROME aims to make GTA 6 the next big metaverse and transform it into a platform not just a game, allowing players to create their own experiences
- Map changes, new locations & events with every update similar to Fortnite
GTA 6 Online- A Billion Dollar Project by Rockstar Games
Tom Henderson, another reliable insider, had revealed a long time back that GTA 6 will be Rockstar Games’ biggest assets that is set to generate billions of dollars as revenue for the company. GTA 6 has been referred to as a modern title by him, and the only aspect that makes it a modern title is GTA 6 Online. GTA 6 with its Metaverse capability will give the developers as much freedom as possible to release as many different DLCs as possible. This falls in line with the latest Bloomberg report, which states that GTA 6 will add new cities and maps on a regular basis, as the content would be added as DLC to GTA Online.
GTA 6 has earlier had crypto affiliation leaks, but if these Metaverse leaks are confirmed leaks for the game, then no one can stop the game from becoming a super game for its time. All the rumors about GTA 6 like its expansive map, a greater number of enterable buildings and innumerable world events could also be a reality, if GTA 6 Online is an ever-evolving Metaverse like Fortnite. Also, the players can make money through the game by bringing their IP and audiences into GTA 6, or though user-generated content where UGC creators are paid a cut of virtual item sales or through revenue share programs.
Rockstar Games has not shared any details on the GTA 6 Online Metaverse and the monetary benefits for the players associated with the Metaverse. These leaks have been revealed by well-known insiders and if at all they are true then we are all set for a super game release.
