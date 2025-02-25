GTA 6-Lucia’s Supposed Actor Manni L. Perez Restricts Herself from Talking About her Role

GTA 6 release window has been re-affirmed by Take-Two Interactive for the fall of 2025, but the guess work by the fans has not stopped in any way. Most of the fans are now eager to know when GTA 6 trailer 2 will drop or what is the exact fall 2025 release date of the game. Voice actors have a huge role to play in the popularity of the games like GTA 6, and the voice actors used by Rockstar Games for their Grand Theft Auto Series Games have always gained massive popularity. Lucia as a character itself has become a mystery for the GTA 6 fans, as she is the first female protagonist of the entire GTA Series. No wonder the fans are always looking for some information on Manni L. Perez, who is supposedly the voice actor for Lucia in the game.

Advertisment

Sometime back, Manni L. Perez came into the limelight, when she came back to Instagram with a video of her posted on the social media handle. The fans went crazy, as earlier she had blocked all her social media handles including Instagram. Now, in a recent interview she has been caught going nervous, when she was asked about her role in GTA Online, as she thought that the interviewer was referring to her role in GTA 6. Manni L. Perez has also been a voice actor for an NPC in GTA Online in a casino scene, and this is where she got confused when she was asked about her role in the Grand Theft Auto Series. This shows the power of the NDA that these actors sign with Rockstar Games, and they make every attempt to keep their role and act a secret in the game till the game finally releases.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by GTA 6 Countdown:

Lucia’s alleged actor, Manni L. Perez getting nervous when she was asked about her role in GTA Online, as she thought the interviewer was referring to her role in GTA 6.



Rockstar NDAs are no joke. pic.twitter.com/y3zMutHwad — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 24, 2025

Advertisment

How Was Lucia Discovered by GTA 6 Fans?

GTA 6 community searched tons of other candidates for months before finalizing Manni L. Perez as Lucia’s Voice actor for GTA 6. Her voice, her interviews and her past work with Rockstar provided enough evidence to the fans that she is the voice actor for Lucia in GTA 6. Rumors about Manni L. Perez being the supposed voice actor for Lucia started when a user ‘RebelScumLeia’ started a conversation on GTA Forums with some evidence that referred to Manni L. Perez as the voice actor for Lucia. This post was enough to motivate the people to go deep into Manni’s career in order to find out whether the doubt was real or not. Manni’s voice and her looks together make her the closest match to the Lucia in GTA 6. Also, Manni has worked for Rockstar Games in the past, and Rockstar Games has a history of reusing the actors form their past games. Manni has earlier recorded some voice lines for an NPC in the Casino Heist Update in GTA Online. One of the fans found those lines and the voice behind those lines speaks for itself. Manni L. Perez is right now the rumored voice actor for Lucia in GTA 6, but there is no official confirmation on this front.

Rockstar Games NDAs are very strict and they work towards keeping any information about the upcoming game confidential. GTA 6 fans assume that Manni L. Perez is the voice actor for Lucia, but the real story will only be revealed after the official release of the game.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Leaks Show Weapons that Support Deep-Sea Hunting Gameplay

GTA 6 Metaverse Leaks Along with Other GTA Leaks Drive Rockstar Games Crazy

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Event-Get Desert Eagle Golden Chakri Gun Skin

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android