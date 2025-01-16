GTA Online Weekly Update January 16 to 22, 2025 -Get Vapid Flash GT

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week January 16th to January 22nd, 2025, launches today. The update lets you dive into the FIB files in GTA Online and you will be required to complete this week’s priority file- The Brute Force File. This will get you a boosted payout and along with this you can cross off any three FIB File Finales to conquer the Weekly Challenge for an additional GTA$100,000. Get the Merryweather Hoodie after finishing the Black Box File within a time frame of 72 hours.
GTA Online Weekly Update for the week January 16th to January 23rd, 2025, will also let you experience the return of Overtime Rumble with 2X GTA$ and RP where you can earn Double Rewards on Payphone Hits through January 22.
WEEKLY CHALLENGE
- Complete three FIB File Finales to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Overtime Rumble
- Payphone Hits
Get Discounts (50% Off)
- Gallivanter Baller LE
- Pfister Comet
- Vapid Blade
- Vapid Hustler
Get 30% Off
- Garage Properties (Small, Medium, Large)
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
- Albany Brigham
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Declasse Drift Tampa
- Vapid Clique Wagon
- Obey Omnis e-GT
- Buckingham Nimbus
Gun Van Discounts
- Minigun – 40% off
- Combat Shotgun – 50% off for GTA+ Members
- El Strickler Military Rifle – Free for GTA+ Members
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle
- Benefactor Stirling GT - https://youtu.be/4v6mZgBjT_k?t=665…
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Vapid Flash GT - https://youtu.be/cdN7OYJC8k8
- Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Gallivanter Baller LE, LCC Hexer, Pegassi Esskey, Vapid Hustler & Western Wolfsbane
- Luxury Autos: Vapid Aleutian and Vapid Dominator GT
- Test Track: Dinka Akuma, Pfister Comet & Vapid Blade
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Benefactor Stirling GT
PS5 and XBox X|S Only
- HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
- Premium Test Ride: Benefactor Stirling GT
