Get Naruto and Jiraiya Bundle for Free in Free Fire MAX Naruto Collab

Free Fire MAX has recently launched Free Fire MAX and Naruto collab across all its servers. The gameplay takes you to a whole new Ninja fight style battle and along with that you get an opportunity to win some exclusive Naruto event themed rewards in the game. Naruto and Jiraiya Bundle are the two most-sought after bundles in the event and here you will get to know, how to grab the two bundles for free in the event.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Collab- Launch Date

The event will run from 10th of January 2025 to the 9th of February 2025 across all servers. You can download the latest update for Free Fire MAX from the Google Play Store for free and take part in all the events for the free and paid rewards.

How to Get the Naruto Bundle in the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Collab Event?

Advertisment

To get the Naruto Bundle in the collab, you need to participate in the Free Fire MAX Naruto Ascension Event. The event is available on all the servers for the next 27 days, and is a Luck Royale Event. To make spins in a luck royale event, you will be required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

How to Access the Naruto Ascension Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, you need to go to the Naruto Ascension Event.

You will need 20 diamonds for your first spin in the event and 100 diamonds (50% Off) for 11 spins in the event.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Naruto Ascension Event- Rewards

Naruto Bundle

Naruto Token x 1

Rasengan

Gloo Wall- Hokage

Backpack- Ninja’s Scroll

Loot Box- Body Substitution

Chakra Spin Shard x 10 (for some Token Tower Events, every 3 shards can be exchanged for 1 free spin)

Chakra Spin Shard x 15

Chakra Spin Shard x 3

Chakra Spin Shard x 2

Chakra Spin Shard x 1

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate x 1

MP40- Golden Cracker Weapon Loot Crate x 1

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Engineer Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate x 1

How to Get the Naruto Bundle for Free in Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab?

Advertisment

Naruto Tokens earned by you by spinning in the event can be used to get the Naruto Bundle in exchange. Here are all the rewards that you can get in exchange for the Naruto Tokens earned by you in the Naruto Ascension Event:

Naruto Bundle x 5 Naruto Tokens

x 5 Naruto Tokens Rasengan x 4 Naruto Tokens

x 4 Naruto Tokens Gloo Wall- Hokage Rock x 3 Naruto Tokens

Hokage Rock x 3 Naruto Tokens Backpack - Ninja’s Scroll x 2 Naruto Tokens

- Ninja’s Scroll x 2 Naruto Tokens Loot Box- Body Substitution x 1 Naruto Token

How to get the Jiraiya Bundle for Free in the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab Event?

Advertisment

To get the Jiraiya Bundle for free, you need to participate in the ‘Nine Tail Strikes’ event, and complete certain missions. Completing these missions successfully will help you in earning the scrolls or the tokens which can be redeemed against the Jiraiya Bundle and the Naruto Battle Card.

How to Earn Tokens in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover Event?

BR - Receive after completing matches (3 tokens per match and 15 max per day).

- Receive after completing matches (3 tokens per match and 15 max per day). CS - Get 2 tokens per match and 10 max per day).

- Get 2 tokens per match and 10 max per day). Complete daily missions.

X2 MAX on 18th January 2025.

Advertisment

Tokens Earned and Respective Rewards for the Chapter ‘Nine Tails Strikes’

Tokens Earned Reward 600 Jiraiya Bundle 400 Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate 200 Luck Royale Voucher 100 Random Loadout Loot Crate 50 Gamatatsu

Advertisment

Grand Prize for the Free Fire Max x Naruto Shippuden Crossover Event

Gamabunta Summoning- To unlock this grand prize you need to collect 4 out of 5 Naruto Shippuden outfit bundles.

Battle Card- Eliminate enemies 120 times in BR and CS to get the Battle Card in the event.

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Collab event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players need to take part in all the events to get exclusive rewards like the Naruto Bundle and the Jiraiya Bundle for free in the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event-Get M500 Aqua Blast Gun and Skyboard

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Naruto Shippuden Collab Launch

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Launch in Early 2025, Reports French Journalist

GTA 6 Release Delayed or On Track Would be Revealed on 6th Feb 2025