Get Ninjutsu Theme Fist in Free Fire MAX with Naruto Shippuden Collab

Free Fire MAX battlefield has been swept over by the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden collab, where the gameplay now involves using ancient Ninja techniques like the Ninjutsu martial arts. Naruto Shippuden collab with Free Fire MAX has been launched on the 10th January 2025, and will run on the server till the 9th of February 2025. The players can take part in all the events launched under the new Ninja collab event, and grab exclusive rewards like the Naruto bundle and the Jiraiya Bundle. The latest event launched under the new collab between Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden is the Ninjutsu Theme Fest, and participating in this event will help you in getting the Ninjutsu Theme Fist. This new skin comes with amazing features like an attack effect, elimination announcement, and lobby show. Ninjutsu Theme Fist is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event and you will be required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Ninjutsu Theme Fest- Launch

The event was launched on the 13th of January 2025 and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The players have enough time to get the rewards they want from the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Ninjutsu Theme Fist Event?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the ‘Naruto Theme Fist’ Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, you can make spins to get the Ninjutsu Fist Skin from the event.

Faded Wheel events allow getting a guaranteed prize, as no prize is awarded twice in the event.

Free Fire MAX Diamonds Required for Spinning in the Ninjutsu Fist Theme Event

Your first spin will be free and the second spin will require 19 Free Fire MAX diamonds. The diamonds required will increase with each draw. Here are the number of diamonds required for every subsequent spin in the event:

Advertisment

3 rd Spin: 39 diamonds

Spin: 39 diamonds 4 th Spin: 69 Diamonds

Spin: 69 Diamonds 5 th Spin: 99 Diamonds

Spin: 99 Diamonds 6 th Spin: 149 diamonds

Spin: 149 diamonds 7 th Spin: 199 diamonds

Spin: 199 diamonds 8th Spin: 499 diamonds

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Ninjutsu Theme Fist Event

Fist – Ninjutsu Theme

Pan – Nutty Quirky

Backpack – Happy Chicken

Loot Box – Candy Bunny

2x Cube Piece

3x Supply Crate

3x Armor Crate

2x MAG7 Storm Delivery Weapon Loot Box

2x Superstar Weapon Loot Box

3x pet food

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Ninjutsu Theme Fist Event is available for a limited time on the server. The players can take part in the event and earn the Ninjutsu Theme Fist to elevate their gaming experience.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Naruto Shippuden Collab Launch

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop January 2025- Get Sakura Bundle at 90% Off

GTA 6 Map Leaks Show a Diverse Open World Waiting to be Explored

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault and Happy New Year Event-Free Legendary Guns

Advertisment