Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Free Sasuke Bundle Spins

Free Fire MAX battlefield is swept over by Ninja gameplay techniques since the launch of the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab launch. The events launched with the Naruto collab have a mix of paid and free rewards and some of the free rewards that you can earn include Sasuke Bundle, Jiraiya bundle and the exclusive Naruto Battle Card. Sasuke Bundle can be earned through the newly launched Sasuke Ring event, but you can also get the bundle for free with the help of free Sasuke Bundle Spins event which help you help you in earning Yellow Chakra Vouchers for free. You can also use Free Fire MAX Redeem codes that are published daily by Garena, and redeem them against various in-game items like costumes, weapons and the very popular Free Fire MAX diamonds. Here you will get the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes and the info on how to get Free Sasuke Bundle Spins. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 16th January, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16th January 2025

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

VY2KFXT9FQNC

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

FFPSYKMXTP2H

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSTXV5FRDM

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Sasuke Ring Event

Free Fire MAX Sasuke Ring Event was launched on 15th of January 2025 across all servers, and will be available till the next 25 days. The players have ample time to get Sasuke Bundle from the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Sasuke Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Sasuke Ring Event.

First spin will be free for you, and after that you will be required to spend 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 100 diamonds (50% Off) for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Sasuke Ring Event Rewards

Sasuke Bundle

Katana- Snake Sword

Groza- Sasuke Theme

Sasuke Token x 1

Sasuke Tokens x 2

Sasuke Tokens x 3

Sasuke Tokens x 5

Sasuke Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Sasuke Ring Event Exchange Rewards

Sasuke Tokens earned by you can be exchanged against some exclusive rewards in the event.

Sasuke Bundle (Without Katana) x 200 Sasuke Tokens

Katana-Snake Sword x 200 Sasuke Tokens

Groza- Sasuke Theme x 150 Sasuke Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Sasuke Token

Supply Crate x 1 Sasuke Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Sasuke Token

Bounty Token x 1 Sasuke Token

Pocket Market x 1 Sasuke Token

Bonfire x 1 Sasuke Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Sasuke Token

Secret Clue x 1 Sasuke Token

How to Get Free Sasuke Bundle Spins for a Free Sasuke Bundle?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, click the Naruto Shippuden icon in the top bar menu.

Here you will see some BR/CS Ranked missions that need to be completed in order to earn Yellow Chakra Voucher.

These Yellow Chakra Vouchers can be used to make free spins in the Free Fire MAX Sasuke Ring Event, which can get you a free Sasuke Bundle.

Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab will stay on the server till the 9th of February 2025. The players can take part in all the events and earn all the rewards that will elevate their gaming experience.

