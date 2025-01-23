GTA Online Weekly Update January 23 to 29, 2025- Get Cash, RP and Rewards

A new GTA Online Update has started and it will run from January 23 through January 29, 2025. You will get a chance to Celebrate the Year of the Snake in the new GTA Online Update with three new Lunar New Year Stunt Races, fireworks, lanterns, and themed décor. You also get a chance to grab the limited-time Lunar New Year livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF and hunt down 36 new Yuanbao Collectibles for cash, RP, and a special reward. GTA Online Update for this week lets you enjoy the New Year gifts, Nightclub bonuses, 40% off the Buckingham Volatus helicopter, and more.
GTA Online Weekly Update January 23 to 29, 2025- LUNAR NEW YEAR BONUSES & REWARDS (Available through February 12, 2025)
- 2X GTA$ & RP on Lunar New Year Stunt Races
- Log in to receive the Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit, Red Serpent Leather Jacket, Snake Soul Pendant, Snake King Pendant, Red Snake Soul Cap and Gray Snake King Cap
- Play any Lunar New Year Stunt Race to receive the Lunar New Year limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Collect all 36 Yuanbao to receive the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit
Weekly Challenge for the GTA Online Weekly Update
- Win any two Stunt Races to receive GTA$100,000
Nightclub Bonuses in the New GTA Online Update
- 2X GTA$, RP, and Goods on Nightclub Goods Missions from Yohan
- 2X GTA$ on Nightclub Daily Income
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Buckingham Volatus
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Nightclub Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Albany V-STR
- Annis 300R
- Declasse Vamos
- Hijak Ruston
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- (30% Off): Tactical SMG
- 50% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
- FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File - https://youtu.be/_0HGMPCBj7o
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Truffade Thrax (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Vapid Dominator ASP (Standard Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Vapid Clique (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Grotti Stinger GT
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Übermacht Rebla GTS - https://youtu.be/_5TO48ZcX2c - Win the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Bodhi, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Dundreary Landstalker XL, Hijak Ruston & Western Daemon
- Luxury Autos: Grotti Turismo Omaggio & Invetero Coquette D1
- Test Track: Benefactor Feltzer, Declasse Vamos & Lampadati Pigalle
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Turismo Classic
Premium Race and Trials
Premium Race: Muscle In - https://youtu.be/6u-x2VWPnl4
Time Trial: Down Chiliad - https://youtu.be/EBICa-3HwFM
HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo - https://youtu.be/SpHsQOYG2no
Also Read:
GTA Vice City Next-Gen Edition Launch on 25th January 2025 Brings GTA 4 to Vice City
GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Theory for January 30th, 2025, is Not Too Insane
GTA 6 Expected to Cost $100, Says Industry Analyst-News Gets Mixed Reactions from Fans
GTA 6 Price Expected to be Rs.9000 in India-Could be a New Price Trend Setter