Gaming News

GTA Online Weekly Update January 23 to 29, 2025- Get Cash, RP and Rewards

You also get a chance to grab the limited-time Lunar New Year livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF and hunt down 36 new Yuanbao Collectibles for cash, RP, and a special reward.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update January 23 to 29, 2025- Get Cash, RP and Rewards

A new GTA Online Update has started and it will run from January 23 through January 29, 2025. You will get a chance to Celebrate the Year of the Snake in the new GTA Online Update with three new Lunar New Year Stunt Races, fireworks, lanterns, and themed décor.  You also get a chance to grab the limited-time Lunar New Year livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF and hunt down 36 new Yuanbao Collectibles for cash, RP, and a special reward. GTA Online Update for this week lets you enjoy the New Year gifts, Nightclub bonuses, 40% off the Buckingham Volatus helicopter, and more.

GTA Online Weekly Update January 23 to 29, 2025- LUNAR NEW YEAR BONUSES & REWARDS (Available through February 12, 2025)

  • 2X GTA$ & RP on Lunar New Year Stunt Races
  • Log in to receive the Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit, Red Serpent Leather Jacket, Snake Soul Pendant, Snake King Pendant, Red Snake Soul Cap and Gray Snake King Cap
  • Play any Lunar New Year Stunt Race to receive the Lunar New Year limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF
  • Collect all 36 Yuanbao to receive the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit

Weekly Challenge for the GTA Online Weekly Update

  • Win any two Stunt Races to receive GTA$100,000

Nightclub Bonuses in the New GTA Online Update

  • 2X GTA$, RP, and Goods on Nightclub Goods Missions from Yohan
  • 2X GTA$ on Nightclub Daily Income
Get Discounts (40% Off)

  • Buckingham Volatus

Get Discounts (30% Off)

  • Nightclub Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
  • Albany V-STR
  • Annis 300R
  • Declasse Vamos
  • Hijak Ruston
  • Invetero Coquette D10
  • Lampadati Pigalle
  • Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • (30% Off): Tactical SMG
  • 50% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
  • FREE for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Podium Robbery: Truffade Thrax (Top Tier)
  • The Duggan Robbery: Vapid Dominator ASP (Standard Tier)
  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Vapid Clique (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Grotti Stinger GT
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Übermacht Rebla GTS - https://youtu.be/_5TO48ZcX2c - Win the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Bodhi, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Dundreary Landstalker XL, Hijak Ruston & Western Daemon
  • Luxury Autos: Grotti Turismo Omaggio & Invetero Coquette D1
  • Test Track: Benefactor Feltzer, Declasse Vamos & Lampadati Pigalle
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Turismo Classic

Premium Race and Trials

Premium Race: Muscle In - https://youtu.be/6u-x2VWPnl4

Time Trial: Down Chiliad - https://youtu.be/EBICa-3HwFM

HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo - https://youtu.be/SpHsQOYG2no

