GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Theory for January 30th, 2025, is Not Too Insane

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date theories are wild and insane, and most of the fans would agree on this point. Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on the game since the official release of trailer 1 for their much-hyped game. The story doesn’t end here, as after various failed attempts at speculating the release date for GTA 6 trailer 2, the fans have created another trailer 2 release theory, which points at 30th January 2025 as the expected release date for GTA 6 trailer 2. This theory has its origin in the post made by Rockstar Games for GTA + on January 16, 2025 “Claim a free Vapid Dominator GT muscle car and more with GTA+. Members also earn bonuses on Priority FIB Files and Terrorbyte Client Missions, save with Arcade Property discounts, and much more”. The post had some numbers on the left-hand side of the shipping crate in the picture, which added up to the number ‘30’, with a focus on number ‘2’, and this made the fans think that GTA 6 trailer 2 is coming on 30th January 2025, but there is no official information on it.

Here is the post on 'X' by Rockstar Games:

Claim a free Vapid Dominator GT muscle car and more with GTA+.



Members also earn bonuses on Priority FIB Files and Terrorbyte Client Missions, save with Arcade Property discounts, and much more: https://t.co/dNaysde1Xv pic.twitter.com/LkMAAsxaBh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 16, 2025

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Theory for 30th January 2025- Facts that Support the Theory

GTA 6 fans went crazy, when they saw these numbers on the shipping crate in the picture, and they surely thought it was a GTA 6 trailer 2 teaser dropped by Rockstar Games. The post became popular on social media and received a huge number of comments from the GTA 6 fans. The facts supporting this trailer 2 release theory were given by a user on subreddit, where he posted that “As we Know, Take Two Interactive’s Next Earnings Call is Scheduled for February 6th. If we look back at the last two major Rockstar Games Releases, we can see an interesting pattern, these two were announced on a Thursday”. GTA 5 was announced on January 31st of its release year, and that was Thursday and Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced on February 1st, 2018, which was a Thursday again. This could be a major coincidence also, but January 30th this year will again fall on a Thursday. To add on to this GTA 4 and Max Payne 4 were also announced at the end of January on respective Thursdays. If you add the numbers depicted in Rockstar Games recent post, you would see that they also add up to 30: 8+2+2+6+9+3 equals 30, and the number Two standing out according to the rumors shows that this date indicates Trailer 2 expected release date.

The theory, thus, doesn’t look that insane like the other theories, because all know that Rockstar’s favorite month of any year for a major announcement is mostly January, and this year also we can expect some big GTA 6 announcement coming up on 30th January 2025. Also, this date like other times is not only a Thursday, but it falls more or less 1 week before Take- Two Interactive’s Financial Earnings Call for this year.

On the other hand, insider, Tezz 2 says, that no one can decipher such numbers, and when they made the GTA 6 art in 2023, they had no plans of releasing the game in the fall of 2025. He actually believes that Rockstar Games doesn’t plan anything so early, and that the trailer 1 release for GTA 6 in December 2023 was not planned by March 2023. GTA 6 trailer 2 release date is not that easy to speculate, as Rockstar Games has not revealed anything officially. This new trailer 2 release theory could be just another rumor or could be a fact, but we have to wait for the actual story to unfold officially on the 30th January 2025, and till then you can just wait and watch the whole game.

