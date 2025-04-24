Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for April 24 to 30, 2025-Get Double Payouts

A new GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched and will run from April 24 to April 30, 2025. The new GTA Online Update brings an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Terrorbyte Client Jobs, Mobile Operations, and more.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update

GTA Online Weekly Update

A new GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched and will run from April 24 to April 30, 2025. The new GTA Online Update brings an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Terrorbyte Client Jobs, Mobile Operations, Acid Lab Resupply Missions, Fooligan Jobs, and Deadline. You will get 30% Off on select Warstock vehicles and upgrades, including the Terrorbyte, Mobile Operations Center, and MTL Brickade 6x6 with Acid Lab Installation. Also, ex-FIB agent Jodi Marshall is doubling payouts on the FIB Priority File.

GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Complete three Terrorbyte Client Jobs to receive GTA$100,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Mobile Operations Missions
  • Terrorbyte Client Jobs
  • Fooligan Jobs
  • Deadline (Returning)

Get 2X GTA $

  • The Black Box File

Get Discounts (30% Off)

  • Benefactor Terrorbyte including Upgrades and Modifications (down from $1375000 to $962000)
  • Mobile Operations Center including Upgrades and Modifications (down from $1,225,000 to $857000)
  • MTL Brickade 6x6 with Acid Lab Installation Included (down from $750000 to $525000)
  • Declasse Impaler LX - Declasse Tulip M-100
  • Declasse Walton L35 (down from $1,670,000 to $1,169,000)
  • Överflöd Zeno (down from $2,820,000 to $1,974,000)
  • Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (down from $1,797,000 to $1,257,000)
  • Pfister Growler (down from $1,627000 to $1,138,000)
  • Truffade Nero (down from $1,440,000 to $1,008,000)
  • Willard Eudora (down from $1,250,000 to $875,000)

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 50% OFF: Battle Rifle
  • 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Combat Shotgun
  • Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle

FIB Priority File

  • The Black Box File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Pegassi Zorrusso (Top Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Dewbauchee Champion (Top Tier)
  • The Podium Robbery: Dinka Blista Kanjo (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Albany Cavalcade XL
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Lampadati Tropos Rallye
  • Finish Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Bodhi, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, Lampadati Pigalle, Übermacht Revolter, Vapid Riata
  • Luxury Autos: Bravado Dorado & Bollokan Envisage
  • Test Track: Dewbauchee Massacro, Lampadati Furore GT & Western Daemon
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Penaud La Coureuse

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Muscle In
  • Time Trial: Great Ocean Highway
  • HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City

