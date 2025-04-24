GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for April 24 to 30, 2025-Get Double Payouts

A new GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched and will run from April 24 to April 30, 2025. The new GTA Online Update brings an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Terrorbyte Client Jobs, Mobile Operations, Acid Lab Resupply Missions, Fooligan Jobs, and Deadline. You will get 30% Off on select Warstock vehicles and upgrades, including the Terrorbyte, Mobile Operations Center, and MTL Brickade 6x6 with Acid Lab Installation. Also, ex-FIB agent Jodi Marshall is doubling payouts on the FIB Priority File.
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete three Terrorbyte Client Jobs to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Mobile Operations Missions
- Terrorbyte Client Jobs
- Fooligan Jobs
- Deadline (Returning)
Get 2X GTA $
- The Black Box File
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Benefactor Terrorbyte including Upgrades and Modifications (down from $1375000 to $962000)
- Mobile Operations Center including Upgrades and Modifications (down from $1,225,000 to $857000)
- MTL Brickade 6x6 with Acid Lab Installation Included (down from $750000 to $525000)
- Declasse Impaler LX - Declasse Tulip M-100
- Declasse Walton L35 (down from $1,670,000 to $1,169,000)
- Överflöd Zeno (down from $2,820,000 to $1,974,000)
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (down from $1,797,000 to $1,257,000)
- Pfister Growler (down from $1,627000 to $1,138,000)
- Truffade Nero (down from $1,440,000 to $1,008,000)
- Willard Eudora (down from $1,250,000 to $875,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Battle Rifle
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Combat Shotgun
- Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Pegassi Zorrusso (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Dewbauchee Champion (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Dinka Blista Kanjo (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Albany Cavalcade XL
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Lampadati Tropos Rallye
- Finish Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Bodhi, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, Lampadati Pigalle, Übermacht Revolter, Vapid Riata
- Luxury Autos: Bravado Dorado & Bollokan Envisage
- Test Track: Dewbauchee Massacro, Lampadati Furore GT & Western Daemon
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Penaud La Coureuse
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Muscle In
- Time Trial: Great Ocean Highway
- HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City
