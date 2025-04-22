Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 will Reportedly Play all PS5 Games, but at a Lower Performance

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 could be a dream come true for many gamers who love flexibility while playing games. A PlayStation Portable (PSP) allows you to play a game from anywhere, and the good news here is that the rumored PlayStation Portable 2 which is expected to release in 2027 would allow the players to play all PS5 and PS4 games. The new handheld device would carry a high price tag, and the players are now looking for a console from Sony that features a powerful CPU with more memory. Sony’s first PlayStation Portable (PSP) was released in Japan in the year 2004 and games from almost all the genres could be played on that small handheld device. Some of the players still love to play those retro games on their Android device or PC with the help of the PPSSPP emulator download from the PlayStation Store.

Rumored PlayStation Portable 2 Will Play All PS5 Games at a Lower Performance

According to ‘TCMF Games’ on ‘X’, the rumored PlayStation Portable 2 is expected to play all PS5 games, but at a lower performance level. So, as per the reports, the new PSP 2 will feature 15w, 3nm SoC and will not have the same chip as PS6. The chip will be different as it will have the capability to work on extremely low voltages. The new upcoming PlayStation Portable 2 would have the GPU power which would be somewhere between the XSS and the PS5, and it would have the capability to play all the PS5 games, but at a lower performance level.

Here is the post on 'X' by 'TCMF Games':

Next Generation PlayStation 5 Portable

Per reports :

• 15w 3nm SOC

• Tapeout set to happen a few months after PS6

• Will not have the same chip as PS6

PlayStation Portable 2 Rumored Specs vs Player’s Preferences

PlayStation Portable 2 with its rumored specifications would be an excellent handheld device for the players who have all their games on PlayStation, and also for the ones who love to play PS5 games on day one of their release. The new handheld device by Sony will have the capability to leverage the PS5 and PS4 games library. Kepler_L2, a well-known insider has revealed on NeoGAF that the new PlayStation Portable will definitely run PS5 games, but not at the same resolution/FPS mainly due to lower memory bandwidth. The shortcut has also revealed that PlayStation Portable 2 specs include an AMD APU at its core.

In this case, the only thing that would work the other way round for the new upcoming PSP 2 would be its higher price, which is expected to be around USD 449.99. A user ‘Shirrako’ has posted on ‘X’ that “PlayStation 6 should not have a much more powerful GPU than the PS5, instead it should have more CPU power and memory. Graphics do not need to get any better, keep the game prices lower, decrease the budgets, make gaming be driven by creative ideas and passion.”

Players are right now not looking for higher graphics, as the new age consoles have the capability to deliver the required graphics quality, but what they really want in any new console by Sony is a CPU with more power and improved memory.

AAA games are getting costlier day by day, and now what the players need is games with lower budgets and eventually lower market price.

PlayStation Portable 2 Expected Release

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 is expected to launch in 2027, after the release of their Standard PS6. The rumors are that an official reveal might happen in 2026 for the handheld device.

Sony’s rumored PlayStation Portable 2 would help it to capture the handheld device market, if the device supports competitive pricing. Sony has always released innovative products for the market and a handheld device with the capability to play all PS5 games would create a unique place for itself in the existing market for handheld devices.

