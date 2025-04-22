GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected to Drop in Summer 2025 After Take Two’s Earnings Call in May

GTA 6 release is announced for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles by Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two had earlier made this announcement after their first financial earnings call in February 2025, and now they have announced their next financial earnings call for May 15, 2025. Now, the fans are hoping that Rockstar Games could come out with either GTA 6 trailer 2 or screenshots before May 15th, 2025. The only challenge that lies here is that Rockstar Games has not released any official information on the game since the release of its first official trailer, and here we are referring to Rockstar’s deadly silence on GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 in Summer 2025?

GTA 6 trailer 2 summer release analysis is based on Take-Two’s other releases planned for 2025. Borderlands 4 is set to release in the fall of 2025, and is expected to get its own State of Play really soon. Mafia: The Old Country is set to release in August 2025, and a further reveal for the game is announced for May 8, 2025. Take-Two will never reveal anything on GTA 6 closer to two other big reveals planned for the year, and therefore there is a possibility that nothing will be revealed on GTA 6 before May 15th 2025.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GameRollGTA':

Seriously starting to doubt that we’ll get GTA 6 news before Take Two’s call on May 15th.



Borderlands 4 is getting its own State of Play pretty soon and Mafia is getting its own presentation on May 8th.



I just can’t picture Take Two allowing GTA 6 to completely overshadow those… pic.twitter.com/Xv5XR12ayR — GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) April 21, 2025

GTA 6 Official Information Before Take-Two’s Next Earning Call?

Some of the GTA 6 fans believe that Take-Two will announce either a GTA 6 trailer 2 or release some screenshots before their next earnings call as they will be required to give some information to the investors on GTA 6 development phase. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick had already revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that the company will not take the risk of releasing their any two popular games close to each other. So, with Borderlands 4 coming on September 23, 2025, and Mafia: The Old Country coming on August 8, 2025, Take-Two will start the marketing for GTA 6 in the summer of 2025 only. This will give them a three months period between the release window of GTA 6 and trailer 2 release. Strauss Zelnick had also mentioned in the same interview that they would release all marketing materials for GTA 6 closer to its release window, and this makes the Summer of 2025 a suitable time for them to release GTA 6 trailer 2. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes that this helps them in maintaining the hype for GTA 6, but all this only stands true, if GTA 6 releases in the fall of 2025

The information on GTA 6 trailer 2 summer release window is based on an analysis which takes Take-Two’s other 2 important releases into account. GTA 6 is set to release in the fall of 2025, but the fans really want to see the trailer 2 for the game, as it would release more official information on the game. GTA 6 release window is still intact for the fall of 2025 will be revealed soon, as any kind of delay in release will also delay the marketing for the game.

