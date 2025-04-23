Get GTA 5 for PS5 at half the price with PlayStation Store promotional sale April 2025

PlayStation Store keeps announcing sales on a regular basis in order to keep the players engaged with the games on their platform. Now, after the Easter Sale, PlayStation Store has launched another big promotional sale for its PS4 and PS5 games, and some of the popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are included in the sale. The promotional sale will be launched on the PlayStation Store on April 23, 2025, and will stay on the platform till May 7, 2025. PlayStation Promotional Sale for April 2025 includes various popular titles like GTA 5, EA Sports FC 25, Clair Obscure Expedition 33, and Red Dead Redemption 2.
Here are the major picks for you from the PlayStation Store Promotional Sale for April 2025:
Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5)
If you are tired of waiting for GTA 6, then this is the right deal for you. You can now play the most popular action-adventure game from the GTA series on your PS5 at less than half its price.
Get GTA 5 for PS5 and PS4 for Rs. 1319 (67% Off)
EA Sports FC 25
This football simulation game never gets old. You can now grab a copy of EA Sports FC 25 for PS4 and PS5 at less than half the price.
Get EA Sports FC 25 for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2,999 (60% Off)
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
Red Dead Redemption is 2 is another rocking entry by Rockstar Games in the action-adventure genre of games. The game takes you on an unforgettable journey with a former outlaw, Arthur Morgan, who has been given a difficult task of hunting down his own gang members. The game is available for PS5 at an 80% less price than its original price.
Get Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for Rs. 1319 (80% Off)
WWE 2K25 Standard Edition
Enter into the world of WWE-themed arenas, challenges, and live events with WWE 2K25 Standard Edition.
Get WWE 2K25 Standard Edition for Ps4 and PS5 for Rs. 3999 (20% Off)
Here are is a list of all the games that are included in the sale. You can visit the PlayStation Store website for your region and access the deal on the respective games given in the list:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- 8-Bit Adventures 2 Full Game
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
- Actraiser Renaissance
- AEW: Fight Forever
- AFL 23
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- AK-xolotl
- Alan Wake 2
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Animal Shelter
- Anomaly Agent
- AO Tennis 2
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man
- Arcade Paradise
- Arcade Paradise VR
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Bear and Breakfast
- Bee Simulator
- Beneath Oresa
- Besiege
- Beyond Good and Evil Remaster
- Beyond the Ice Palace 2
- Biomutant
- Blair Witch
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bloons TD 6
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Boti: Byteland Overclocked
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
- Bus Simulator
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Car Mechanic Simulator VR
- Card-en-Ciel
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Chernobyl Again
- Circuit Superstars
- Cloudpunk
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Code Vein
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Construction Simulator
- Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition
- Construction Simulator 3: Console Edition
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- cyubeVR
- Darkest Dungeon II
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II – Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS5
- Daymare: 1998
- Dead Island 2 Main Game
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife
- Deliver Us Mars
- DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Single Player
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Digging A Hole 2025
- Disciples: Liberation PS5
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Disgaea 1 Complete
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy
- Dreams
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- ELEX 2
- Elite Dangerous
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
- ENDER MAGNOLIA
- EXOcars main game
- Exoprimal_PS5
- Fallout 4
- Family Feud®
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Vendetta
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- Food Truck Simulator
- G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA
- Gal Guardians: Demon Purge
- Galaxy Kart
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Ghostrunner PS5
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
- GigaBash
- God Eater 3
- Gone Home
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- Greedfall
- Green Hell
- GRID Legends
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Hajwala
- HAJWALA 2
- Handball 17
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Heavy Rain
- High On Life
- Home Safety Hotline
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hubris
- Human: Fall Flat
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Hypermarket Simulator
- In Stars and Time
- Infernax
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Inside
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Jeopardy!
- Journey
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Kill la Kill – IF
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!
- Labyrinth of Galleria
- Langrisser I & II
- Layers of Fear
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- LIMBO
- Little Nightmares
- Madden NFL 25
- Martha Is Dead
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED Main Game
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Metal Slug XX
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
- Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
- MLB® The Show™ 25
- Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL
- Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL
- Monster Train
- Moorhuhn Kart 2
- Morbid: The Lords of Ire
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 PS5
- Mousetrap – Full Game
- Mutant Football League
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 24: The Official Game
- MXGP Pro
- My Hero One’s Justice
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Neighbours back From Hell
- Nexomon: Extinction
- NHL 25
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
- Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- Night of the Dead Simulator
- Nikoderiko
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- Nobody Saves the World MDID
- Okami HD
- One Lonely Outpost
- One Piece: World Seeker
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Operation: Tango
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Outlast 2
- OUTRIDERS
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass 2
- Palworld
- PAW Patrol World
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Pets & Stuff
- PGA Tour 23 (PS5)
- Phasmophobia
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet Coaster 2
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Planet Zoo
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Police Shootout
- Port Royale 4
- Potion Permit
- Powerwash Simulator
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Pumpkin Jack
- Quake – PS5
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Railway Empire
- Rain World
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ravenswatch
- Red Matter 2
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Village
- RetroMania Wrestling
- Rewind or Die
- RiMS Racing
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Risen
- Risk: Urban Assault
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
- ROUNDS
- R-Type Final 3 Evolved
- Rugby 22
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- Saints Row
- Salt and Sacrifice Standard
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Samurai Shodown
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Samurai Warriors 4 Empires
- Samurai Warriors 4-II
- SCHiM
- Scorn
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – Base Game
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Shave & Stuff
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Ship Graveyard Simulator 2
- Ship of Fools
- Skater XL
- Skull & Bones
- Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire
- Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut
- Slay the Spire
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Smurfs Kart
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite VR
- Snooker 19
- Soma
- SONG OF HORROR
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
- Space Engineers
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- Sprawl
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
- STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stardew Valley
- Stay Out of the House
- Stilt
- Streets of Rage 4
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sugardew Island
- SunnySide
- Super Mega Baseball 4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Super Woden GP II
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT VR
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Surviving Mars
- Sword and Fairy 7
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Syberia – The World Before
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- Tales of Symphonia
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Taxi Chaos
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles
- The Beast Inside
- The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
- The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Devil Within: Satgat
- The DioField Chronicle
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Escapists
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
- The Last Faith
- The Last Stand: Aftermath
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- The Medium
- The Settlers : New Allies
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- The Survivalists
- The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE
- They Are Billions
- Thief Simulator
- Thief Simulator 2
- Thief Simulator VR
- Thunder Ray
- Thymesia
- Ticket to Ride®
- TimeSplitters
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Titan Quest
- To the Moon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Tormented Souls
- Tour De France 2023
- TrackMania Turbo
- Trials of Mana
- Tribe: Primitive Builder
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 5
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Truck Driver
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
- UFC® 5
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes
- Until Dawn
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unturned
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH
- Vengeance Hunters
- VISAGE
- Visions of Mana
- Waltz of the Wizard
- Wanted: Dead
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warriors All-Stars
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
- WARRIORS: Abyss
- Watch Dogs
- We Were Here Forever
- Weedcraft Inc
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies – Complete Edition
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24
- WRC 2023
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
- WW2 Rebuilder
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Ys IX: Monstrom Nox
- Ys Origin
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
PlayStation Store Sale will stay on the platform for a limited time. This is an excellent chance for the players to grab a copy of the game they want to add to their games’ library.
