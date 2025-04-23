Get GTA 5 for PS5 at half the price with PlayStation Store promotional sale April 2025

PlayStation Store keeps announcing sales on a regular basis in order to keep the players engaged with the games on their platform. Now, after the Easter Sale, PlayStation Store has launched another big promotional sale for its PS4 and PS5 games, and some of the popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are included in the sale. The promotional sale will be launched on the PlayStation Store on April 23, 2025, and will stay on the platform till May 7, 2025. PlayStation Promotional Sale for April 2025 includes various popular titles like GTA 5, EA Sports FC 25, Clair Obscure Expedition 33, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here are the major picks for you from the PlayStation Store Promotional Sale for April 2025:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5)

If you are tired of waiting for GTA 6, then this is the right deal for you. You can now play the most popular action-adventure game from the GTA series on your PS5 at less than half its price.

Get GTA 5 for PS5 and PS4 for Rs. 1319 (67% Off)

EA Sports FC 25

This football simulation game never gets old. You can now grab a copy of EA Sports FC 25 for PS4 and PS5 at less than half the price.

Get EA Sports FC 25 for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2,999 (60% Off)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Red Dead Redemption is 2 is another rocking entry by Rockstar Games in the action-adventure genre of games. The game takes you on an unforgettable journey with a former outlaw, Arthur Morgan, who has been given a difficult task of hunting down his own gang members. The game is available for PS5 at an 80% less price than its original price.

Get Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for Rs. 1319 (80% Off)

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition

Enter into the world of WWE-themed arenas, challenges, and live events with WWE 2K25 Standard Edition.

Get WWE 2K25 Standard Edition for Ps4 and PS5 for Rs. 3999 (20% Off)

Here are is a list of all the games that are included in the sale. You can visit the PlayStation Store website for your region and access the deal on the respective games given in the list:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

8-Bit Adventures 2 Full Game

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Actraiser Renaissance

AEW: Fight Forever

AFL 23

Age of Mythology: Retold

AK-xolotl

Alan Wake 2

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Aliens: Dark Descent

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Among Us

Animal Shelter

Anomaly Agent

AO Tennis 2

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man

Arcade Paradise

Arcade Paradise VR

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Batman: Arkham VR

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

Bear and Breakfast

Bee Simulator

Beneath Oresa

Besiege

Beyond Good and Evil Remaster

Beyond the Ice Palace 2

Biomutant

Blair Witch

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloons TD 6

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

Boti: Byteland Overclocked

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia

Bus Simulator

Car Mechanic Simulator

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Car Mechanic Simulator VR

Card-en-Ciel

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt

Castle Crashers Remastered

Chernobyl Again

Circuit Superstars

Cloudpunk

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising

Code Vein

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition

Construction Simulator 3: Console Edition

Contra: Operation Galuga

Control: Ultimate Edition

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Crysis Remastered

cyubeVR

Darkest Dungeon II

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II – Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS5

Daymare: 1998

Dead Island 2 Main Game

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife

Deliver Us Mars

DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! 2

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Single Player

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Digging A Hole 2025

Disciples: Liberation PS5

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Disgaea 1 Complete

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

DOOM 3

DOOM 3: VR Edition

Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy

Dreams

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

Dynasty Warriors 9

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

ELEX 2

Elite Dangerous

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

ENDER MAGNOLIA

EXOcars main game

Exoprimal_PS5

Fallout 4

Family Feud®

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 25

Fate/Samurai Remnant

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Vendetta

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Food Truck Simulator

G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Galaxy Kart

Gang Beasts

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghostrunner PS5

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

GigaBash

God Eater 3

Gone Home

Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Greedfall

Green Hell

GRID Legends

GrimGrimoire OnceMore

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Hajwala

HAJWALA 2

Handball 17

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Heavy Rain

High On Life

Home Safety Hotline

Horizon Forbidden West

Hubris

Human: Fall Flat

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Hypermarket Simulator

In Stars and Time

Infernax

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Inside

Jagged Alliance 3

Jeopardy!

Journey

Jumanji: The Video Game

Jurassic World Evolution

Kill la Kill – IF

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Kingdoms and Castles

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!

Labyrinth of Galleria

Langrisser I & II

Layers of Fear

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO The Incredibles

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

LIMBO

Little Nightmares

Madden NFL 25

Martha Is Dead

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Medieval Dynasty

Mega Man 11

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED Main Game

Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug XX

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

MLB® The Show™ 25

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game

Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL

Monster Train

Moorhuhn Kart 2

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 PS5

Mousetrap – Full Game

Mutant Football League

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 24: The Official Game

MXGP Pro

My Hero One’s Justice

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

Neighbours back From Hell

Nexomon: Extinction

NHL 25

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Night of the Dead Simulator

Nikoderiko

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition

Nobody Saves the World MDID

Okami HD

One Lonely Outpost

One Piece: World Seeker

Onimusha: Warlords

Operation: Tango

Outcast – A New Beginning

Outlast 2

OUTRIDERS

Overcooked! 2

Overpass 2

Palworld

PAW Patrol World

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

Pets & Stuff

PGA Tour 23 (PS5)

Phasmophobia

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet Zoo

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Police Shootout

Port Royale 4

Potion Permit

Powerwash Simulator

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Pumpkin Jack

Quake – PS5

Rabbids Party of Legends

Railway Empire

Rain World

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ravenswatch

Red Matter 2

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Village

RetroMania Wrestling

Rewind or Die

RiMS Racing

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Risen

Risk: Urban Assault

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

ROUNDS

R-Type Final 3 Evolved

Rugby 22

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Saints Row

Salt and Sacrifice Standard

Salt and Sanctuary

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Warriors 4

Samurai Warriors 4 Empires

Samurai Warriors 4-II

SCHiM

Scorn

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – Base Game

Shadow Man Remastered

Shave & Stuff

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2

Ship of Fools

Skater XL

Skull & Bones

Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut

Slay the Spire

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Smurfs Kart

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Sniper Elite VR

Snooker 19

Soma

SONG OF HORROR

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

Space Engineers

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Sprawl

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stardew Valley

Stay Out of the House

Stilt

Streets of Rage 4

Sudden Strike 4

Sugardew Island

SunnySide

Super Mega Baseball 4

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Super Woden GP II

SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT VR

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Surviving Mars

Sword and Fairy 7

SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

Syberia – The World Before

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Tales of Symphonia

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Taxi Chaos

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles

The Beast Inside

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation

The Callisto Protocol

The Case of the Golden Idol

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Devil Within: Satgat

The DioField Chronicle

The Disney Afternoon Collection

The Escapists

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Jackbox Naughty Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

The Last Faith

The Last Stand: Aftermath

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Medium

The Settlers : New Allies

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia

The Survivalists

The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE

They Are Billions

Thief Simulator

Thief Simulator 2

Thief Simulator VR

Thunder Ray

Thymesia

Ticket to Ride®

TimeSplitters

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Titan Quest

To the Moon

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

Tormented Souls

Tour De France 2023

TrackMania Turbo

Trials of Mana

Tribe: Primitive Builder

Tricky Towers

Trine 5

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

Truck Driver

Truck Driver: The American Dream

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge

UFC® 5

Ultimate General: Gettysburg

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

Until Dawn

Untitled Goose Game

Unturned

Valkyria Chronicles 4

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH

Vengeance Hunters

VISAGE

Visions of Mana

Waltz of the Wizard

Wanted: Dead

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Warriors All-Stars

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate

WARRIORS: Abyss

Watch Dogs

We Were Here Forever

Weedcraft Inc

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies – Complete Edition

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24

WRC 2023

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version

WW2 Rebuilder

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Ys IX: Monstrom Nox

Ys Origin

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

PlayStation Store Sale will stay on the platform for a limited time. This is an excellent chance for the players to grab a copy of the game they want to add to their games’ library.

