Get PS5 Disc Drive on Amazon at 24% Discount-Play Physical Games on PS5 Pro

Since the release of Sony’s new age console PS5 Pro, PS5 disc drive has become a worthy product for its price. The disc drive makes it possible for the players to play physical games on certain discless PS5 versions, and this includes the latest PS5 Pro. PS5 Disc Drive doesn’t come cheap, and this actually leaves a thought in the mind of the consumer, whether the disc is value for money or not?

Advertisment

PS5 Disc Drive Deal on Amazon

Amazon India is right now offering a 24% discount on the original price of the PS5 Disc Drive. The original price of the PS5 Disc Drive is Rs.24,999, but right now with the Amazon deal you can get the drive for Rs. 18,999 (24% Discount).

Get the offer here on Amazon India.

Advertisment

How to Attach the PS5 Disc Drive to PS5 Consoles?

Place your console on a soft cloth spread over a flat surface before attaching your disc drive.

Go to the control centre and select Power > Turn Off PS5. Your screen will go blank, the power indicator flashes white and then turns off.

Now, remove the AC power chord and cables, and then wait for the PS5 console to cool down.

Place the console with the bottom facing up and the front side facing you, and then remove the horizontal stand feet (short).

Place the console with the bottom facing up and the front side facing you, and then remove the horizontal stand feet (short).

Place the console with the bottom facing up and the front side facing you, and then remove the horizontal stand feet (short).

Place the console with the bottom facing up and the front side facing you, and then remove the horizontal stand feet (short).

Place the console with the bottom facing up and the front side facing you, and then remove the horizontal stand feet (short).

Keep the feet and cover you removed in steps 3 and 4 somewhere safe. They are needed to use the PS5 console without the disc drive attached.

Internet connection required to pair disc drive and PS5 console upon set up.

PS5 Disc Drive Is Worth Its High Price

Advertisment

A standard PS5 console and a PS5 Slim Disc edition can play physical PS5 and PS4 games. PS5 Digital edition and PS5 Pro do not have a disc drive, and only games purchased or downloaded from the PlayStation Store can be played on the two consoles. The PS5 with a disc drive supports backward compatibility with a large catalog of PS4 games. PS5 disc drive can also be used as an add-on for PS5 Pro also, and the installation process remains the same as PS5. This allows you to play physical games on your new PS5 Pro also. Physical games sometimes come at a cheaper price and this makes the PS5 Disc Drive an excellent addition.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Work In-Progress Was Shown to Select Executives-Trailer 2 Coming Soon?

Advertisment

GTA 6 Possible Delay Haunts the Games Industry, but Game Informer’s Return Gives Hope

Play IPL 2025 with My11Circle App-Download, Point System and Match Prediction

Free Fire MAX New Evo Vault Event Brings Woodpecker Majestic Prowler Gun and More

Advertisment

Advertisment