GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for August 7 to 13, 2025-Triple Money

GTA Online Weekly Update launches today for the week August 7 to 13, 2025, and the update brings an opportunity to earn 3X GTA$ and RP from Martin Madrazo missions and 2X on Bail Office hits.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update launches today for the week August 7 to 13, 2025, and the update brings an opportunity to earn 3X GTA$ and RP from Martin Madrazo missions and 2X on Bail Office hits, plus get a GTA$100K bonus for taking out three targets. You can grab the Dewbauchee Rapid GT X for 20% off at Legendary Motorsport or Luxury Autos, and upgrade it with the new Multi-Stripes livery. Auto Shop Clients Job will pay double this week, and the Hands On Car Wash is 30% off. Also, don’t forget to check out the new Community Race Series, featuring fan-made tracks with 3X rewards all week long.

GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Eliminate three bounties for Martin Madrazo for GTA$100,000

Get 3X GTA$ and RP

  • Martin Madrazo Contact Missions (including Madrazo Dispatch Services)
  • Community Race Series

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Madrazo Hits
  • Featured Series

Get 2X GTA$

  • Auto Shop Client Jobs

Featured Series (Returning)

  • Deadline I, Deadline V, Deadline IX, Deadline XI
  • Tiny Racers II, Tiny Racers IV, Tiny Racers VI, Tiny Racers VII

Discounts (40% Off)

  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic (down from $615,000 to $369,000)
  • Buckingham Miljet (down from $1,700,000 to $1,020,000)
  • Buckingham SuperVolito (down from $2,113,000 to $1,267,000)
  • Buckingham Weaponized Conada (down from $3,385,000 to $2,031,000)
  • Enus Paragon S (down from $2,010,000 to $1,206,000)
  • Karin Everon
  • Pegassi Tempesta (down from $1,329,000 to $797,000)

Discounts (30% Off)

  • Hands On Car Wash

Discounts (20% Off)

  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT X (down from $2,705,000 to $2,164,000)

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% Off: Military Rifle
  • 30% off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun

FIB Priority File

  • The Project Breakaway File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Duggan Robbery: Lampadati Cinquemila (Top Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Bravado Buffalo STX (Standard Tier)
  • The Podium Robbery: Willard Eudora (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Karin Boor
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Declasse Drift Tampa- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series

Test Rides

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Enduro, Karin 190z, Lampadati Michelli GT, Vulcar Fagaloa and Vapid Peyote Gasser

Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer and Dewbauchee Rapid GT X

Test Track: Albany Roosevelt, Dinka Jester and Enus Cognoscenti

Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Sentinel XS

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Criminal Records
  • Time Trial: LSIA
  • HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach

