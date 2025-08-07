GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for August 7 to 13, 2025-Triple Money

GTA Online Weekly Update launches today for the week August 7 to 13, 2025, and the update brings an opportunity to earn 3X GTA$ and RP from Martin Madrazo missions and 2X on Bail Office hits, plus get a GTA$100K bonus for taking out three targets. You can grab the Dewbauchee Rapid GT X for 20% off at Legendary Motorsport or Luxury Autos, and upgrade it with the new Multi-Stripes livery. Auto Shop Clients Job will pay double this week, and the Hands On Car Wash is 30% off. Also, don’t forget to check out the new Community Race Series, featuring fan-made tracks with 3X rewards all week long.
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Eliminate three bounties for Martin Madrazo for GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions (including Madrazo Dispatch Services)
- Community Race Series
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Madrazo Hits
- Featured Series
Get 2X GTA$
- Auto Shop Client Jobs
Featured Series (Returning)
- Deadline I, Deadline V, Deadline IX, Deadline XI
- Tiny Racers II, Tiny Racers IV, Tiny Racers VI, Tiny Racers VII
Discounts (40% Off)
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic (down from $615,000 to $369,000)
- Buckingham Miljet (down from $1,700,000 to $1,020,000)
- Buckingham SuperVolito (down from $2,113,000 to $1,267,000)
- Buckingham Weaponized Conada (down from $3,385,000 to $2,031,000)
- Enus Paragon S (down from $2,010,000 to $1,206,000)
- Karin Everon
- Pegassi Tempesta (down from $1,329,000 to $797,000)
Discounts (30% Off)
- Hands On Car Wash
Discounts (20% Off)
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X (down from $2,705,000 to $2,164,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% Off: Military Rifle
- 30% off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Duggan Robbery: Lampadati Cinquemila (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Bravado Buffalo STX (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Willard Eudora (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Karin Boor
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Declasse Drift Tampa- Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Enduro, Karin 190z, Lampadati Michelli GT, Vulcar Fagaloa and Vapid Peyote Gasser
Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer and Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
Test Track: Albany Roosevelt, Dinka Jester and Enus Cognoscenti
Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Sentinel XS
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Criminal Records
- Time Trial: LSIA
- HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach
