GTA 5 Reportedly Had Over 10 Story DLCs that were Never Released

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one game in the action-adventure genre that has still not lost its sheen. GTA Series fans are now waiting for the release of the next entry in the series, GTA 6, but GTA 5 Online weekly updates and DLCs still carry their own charm. Rockstar Games has managed to keep GTA 5 alive with GTA 5 Online, but now a recent rumor has revealed that GTA 5 itself had over 10 story DLCs including 5 story expansions that were never released. This has been posted by a user ‘Synth Potato on ‘X’ and here are the details of all the cancelled GTA 5 DLCs that could have added more life to the game.

Advertisment

Agent Trevor Clifford Episode- DLC 1

This DLC was cancelled because Rockstar Games decided to have more focus on Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online Weekly Updates. Agent Trevor was the expansion that was cancelled after being half way into development, and this has been confirmed by the voice actor behind the character Trevor in the game. A lot of this content managed to make its way into GTA Online in a different form as ‘Doomsday Heist’. The DLC was supposed to involve 38 story missions with Trevor, who was recruited by the IAA in some form to become a secret special agent and track down the rogue AI: Clifford. AI: Clifford, the Jet Pack, Ron, Wade and Paperman would have all made appearances along with Agent 14, who was supposed to be a story character. The Casino was supposed to be opened alongside the release of this DLC in Single-player GTA 5, and one heist in this expansion would've involved robbing the Casino. This general idea laid the groundwork for the Diamond Casino and its heist later down the line in GTA Online. This cancelled DLC would have added two new weapons, The Cross bow and the Harpoon gun to the game, and this would have given GTA 5 its first underwater weapon.

Zombie Apocalypse "Norman Episode"- DLC 2

This DLC was supposedly set after Ending A. So, sometime after Trevor was killed, a Zombies Apocalypse hits Los Santos, which is quite similar to Undead Nightmare of Red Dead Redemption 1. Michael De Santa alongside his wife Amanda and his son Jimmy would have been the playable trio of this expansion. The DLC involved an overhaul of Los Santos, where massive walls would go up around the city to block the spread of the undead. Boarded up buildings, apocalyptic art etc. was all spread around Los Santos. Rockstar had huge plans here, as 18 story missions were data mined from this expansion.

Alien Invasion Episode- DLC 3

Not much is known about this story expansion, and it is expected that it could have taken place after the Zombies episode. This DLC was also cancelled and was not released.

Liberty City Expansion- DLC 4

This DLC entered the development phase around 2014 or 2015, and it involved simply adding over Liberty City to GTA 5's engine.

North Yankton DLC- DLC 5

This was an expansion that would've re-introduced North Yankton and expanded the prologue of GTA 5 further. Not much works was done on this DLC, as Rockstar Games would have just planned to release it at some point later.

Assassination Pack (Franklin DLC)- DLC 6

Rockstar Games teased this DLC in one of their articles. 12 Assassination missions were discovered in the files that Franklin could undertake, but then it was eventually cancelled.

Flight School Pack- DLC 7

Flight School Pack was a Story DLC, and it was teased alongside the assassination missions by Rockstar as mentioned previously. The DLC involved adding a bunch of new airplanes and new training courses at the Flight School.

Relationships DLC- DLC 8

Not much information is available on this DLC, but it was cancelled before it went into development. The DLC is expected to have a new dating mechanic, mostly for Franklin, but nothing is confirmed.

Manhunt Pack- DLC 9

Another DLC with not much information on development.

High Resolution Textures Pack- DLC 10

This cancelled DLC would have been exclusive to PC, and would have worked to increase the resolution of textures across the game.

GTA 5 is still a popular game, and more DLCs would have made the story more interesting for the players. However, now Rockstar Games is focused on releasing GTA 6 and the fans are excited to know what GTA 6 will bring for them when the final product launches.

Also Read:

Rockstar’s New Job Listings Reveal Details on GTA 6 Online Creator Platform

GTA 6 Has Been Under Development for 8 Years, but we still Get Delay Rumors

Rockstar Games Reportedly Partners with Twitch to Prepare for GTA 6 Launch

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event-How to Get MP40 Uchiha’s Legacy and a Free Spin?