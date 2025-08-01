Rockstar’s New Job Listings Reveal Details on GTA 6 Online Creator Platform

GTA 6 has been in the news lately because of a release delay rumor, which reveals that GTA 6 will now release in September 2026, instead of May 2026. This release delay rumor has created a wave of anxiety in the GTA community, and the fans are hoping for the timely release of the game. Now, in a recent job listing by Rockstar Games on their career website loads of details have been revealed about GTA 6 Online multiplayer game, which is going to launch alongside GTA 6 story version of the game. Their job listings are a great source of information, as they reveal their official plans for GTA 6. The new job listings by Rockstar Games have been revealed by the website PCGamesN, and the job listings focus on Rockstar Games plans for their GTA 6 Online Creator Platform.

Advertisment

Rockstar’s New Job Listings- What Do they Reveal?

Rockstar Games has placed an ad for two positions, A Senior Product Manager and an Associate Compliance Manager, and the two positions will work on its creator platform. The job descriptions for these positions focus on “emerging trends in UGC, gaming, and technology”. Rockstar’s plans on GTA 6 Online are anyways clear, and all the fans are well-versed with the fact, that GTA 6 Online will provide business to Rockstar Games for years after its release. So, Rockstar Games wants to make GTA 6 Online centered around USG, player builds, monetization, and the expansion of the Rockstar video platform strategy tailored to GTA RP viewership. The job description for the Senior Product Manager involves driving creator relations and functionality across a range of GTA RP products.

Earlier also a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ had posted on ‘X’ that “Twitch is reportedly working with Rockstar Games to prepare for the GTA 6 launch, as they believe it will be “the biggest game of our lives.” Mike Minton, the Chief Monetization Officer of Twitch, had shared some insights with Lydia, a streaming expert, on the success factor behind GTA 5 Online. He also shared some details about how they would partner with Rockstar Games for GTA 6 launch. He further stated that “creators feel comfortable with what they can do on the platform to promote interaction, and viewers know they will have fun when they log in”.

Will GTA 6 Get Delayed Because of GTA 6 Online?

A former Rockstar employee had earlier revealed that Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 to May 26, 2026, because GTA 6 Online was not ready. According to him lots of efforts were being put into GTA 6 Online, in order to make it a huge success when it launches. There is no doubt about the fact that GTA 6 Online will continue to generate revenue for years for Rockstar Games, and this is the reason why the company will work on it with full passion to make it a perfect entertainment product. The recent delay rumors that talk about GTA 6 release being delayed to September 2026, have no base, and are just based on what an insider says.

GTA 6 is all set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Any release delay rumor has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games, and the fans need to wait for an official information from the company on the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Order Wait Keeps Fans on the Edge

GTA 6 Leaked Again-Release Delay, New Pricing and PS5 Bundles Info

Rockstar Games Face Off-Will GTA 6 Beat RDR2 in Storytelling?

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab 2 Free Rewards Calendar-Complete Schedule