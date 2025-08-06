GTA 6 Rumored to Have a Story Length of 75 Hours and a Complex Plot

GTA 6 rumors on its further release delay created enough pandemonium in the GTA community. The rumors had just started to cool down, but before that could happen, social media just came up with a new set of leaks on the story length, plot of the game and the complex gameplay of GTA 6. These rumors were started by a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘remus_r’, and they have gained enough momentum on the web. The new rumors reveal the story length and the plot of the game. Based on the new leaks, the story length of GTA 6 is 75 hours, where the leaker has specified that it consists of a Prologue of 2 hours, Chapter 1: of 6 hours, Chapter 2 of 13 hours, Chapter 3 of 16 hours, Chapter 4 of 22 hours, and Chapter 5 of 16 hours. The ending of the game is set to be outside of the US and has been worked on the most besides graphics.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘remus_r’:

This seems to be in line with Rockstar’s latest release Red Dead Redemption 2, where the main story takes almost 60 to 80 hours to complete. But there is no official confirmation on this information from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Plot Revealed by the Same Leaker

The same leaker has also revealed the plot of the game and from the leaks the plot of the game looks like a complex one. The first astonishing reveal on the plot is that Jason is not a cop, but was earlier a black op in Latin America. Lucia’s story is definitely all about revenge and the plot reveals that Lucia’s father was killed by Cartel. Also, Lucia betrays Jason temporarily and there are four main antagonists in the story of the game.

GTA 6 Gameplay and Mechanics Leaks

In another set of leaks the same leaker has revealed that GTA 6 will have Red Dead Redemption 2 type mechanics but they will be more complex than ever. The game will also feature Cameos and Disneyland parody. Also, the map for GTA 6 will be a panhandle as was earlier revealed by Project Americas.

GTA 6 leaks reveal a lot about the game, its story length and its plot, but none of the leaks can be taken as confirmed, until some official information is released on it by Rockstar Games. GTA 6 rumors will be there till the game finally releases, and till its release fans should only believe what is officially announced by Rockstar Games.

