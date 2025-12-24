GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for December 23 to 29, 2025-Snow, Events and Rewards

GTA Online Christmas Update brings back Snow in GTA Online and it stays live till December 29, 2025. There will be some snow events and surprises in the new GTA Online Weekly Update, and you can win a free Heli and Double Money in the game.
GTA Online Christmas Festive Snow Events
Log In Rewards
You need to log in between December 23 and January 7 to claim the Festive Gifts:
- Season’s Greetings Sweater
- New Year Fireworks Bodysuit
- Snowball Launcher
- Candy Cane
- Firework Launcher + 20 Rockets
- Snack, Armor & Ammo refills
Beware of the Gooch
The Gooch is back in GTA Online Christmas Update for the year 2025. Gooch is GTA ‘s version of the Grinch, and this year the best part is that you can unlock the Gooch outfit by killing him in the game. So, to get the Gooch outfit, you need to be in lobby with at least one other person, and your lobby needs to be active for at least 48 minutes. You can’t drive a vehicle, as you need to be on foot, and then you need to attract the Grinch to attack you, and then finally kill him to get the reward. Before proceeding, also make sure that you have cash and snacks in your inventory.
Happy Holidays Hauler
For this you need to be in the lobby with at least two people, and your session needs to be active for at least 30 minutes, and then the Happy Holidays Hauler can spawn. When it spawns, it could be seen on the top-left of your screen, and if you follow the Holiday Hauler, it might drop things like cash, snacks, armor or some exclusive sweaters.
Treasure Hunts
There are two treasure hunts in the event, Snowman Treasure Hunt and the Yeti Treasure Hunt. In Snowman Treasure Hunt, there will be 25 snowmen around the map, and on completing this treasure hunt you will be rewarded with $250,000 along with the Snowman outfit. Players who have done it last year, won’t be able to do it again this year.
On completing Yeti Hunt, you will be rewarded with $100,000 and the Yeti outfit. You need to just head North on the map, and there you will get a text from someone called Tanner. Here, you need to go to five different locations on the map to find the clues. You need to kill the Yeti to get the outfit in the GTA Online Christmas Treasure Hunting Event.
Weazel Plaza Shootout
Weazel Plaza Shootout is back, and it has a close reference to the popular movie Die Hard. After completing the shootout that spawns on your map, you would be able to grab the WM29 pistol, and this is the only way to get it in the game.
GTA Online Weekly Update for December 23, 2025
GTA Online Weekly Update starts from December 23 through December 29, 2025. You need to play from Decmber 23-Jan 7 for holiday gifts, including a mailing list subscriber bonus (Dec 18-31) and a free Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon (Dec 23-29). The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid offers bonuses of up to GTA$1,300,000, and it's your last chance to claim Prix Luxury VIP Gold Tier Rewards.
The new Vapid FMJ MK V and the new Progen Luiva are now available to all players.
Rockstar Propaganda Gift
- New and old Mailing list subscribers will receive the Red Festive Tree Hat within 72 hours of logging in (available between December 18-31)
Returning Holiday Content
- Snow drifts over Los Santos between December 23-29
- Yeti Hunt
- The Gooch
- Weazel Plaza Shootout
- eCola Happy Holidays Hauler
- Festive Modes including Snowball Fights and Entourage (Remix)
Festive Gifts (Available from December 23 to January 7)
Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Bonuses (available through January 7 - delivered within 72 hours)
- Complete The Cluckin' Bell Finale as Leader to receive a one-time GTA$500,000 bonus
- Complete The Cluckin' Bell Finale as an Associate or Bodyguard to receive a one-time GTA$500,000 bonus
Final Chance to Claim VIP Gold Tier Rewards (available till January 7)
- GTA$2,000,000 off all Prix Luxury Real Estate Mansion Properties –
- Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck
Weekly Challenges
- December 23-29: Win 4 Adversary Modes
- December 30-January 7: Complete The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Finale as Leader
Discounts (Free)
- Claim a free Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon from Elitás Travel (available December 23-29)
Discounts (40% off)
- Weed Farm Businesses including Upgrades
Discounts (30% off)
- Albany Brigham (down from 1,499,000 to $1,049,000)
- Annis Remus (down from $1,370,000 to $959,000)
- Declasse Walton L35 (down from $1,670,000 to $1,169,000)
- Dinka RT3000 (down from $1,715,000 to $1,200,000)
- Enus Deity (down from $1,845,000 to $1,291,000)
- HVY Insurgent (down from $897,000 to $627,000)
- Karin S95 (down from $1,995,000 to $1,396,000
- Pegassi Reaper (down from $1,595,000 to $1,116,000)
- Progen Itali GTB (down from $1,189,000 to $832,000)
- Sea Sparrow (down from $1,815,000 to $1,270,000)
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Ocelot Virtue (Top Tier)
- The Cargo Shop Robbery: Bravado Buffalo STX (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Vapid Clique (Low Tier) wrapped in the limited-time Merry Cliquemas livery with Liberty City plate (Claimable)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Bollokan Envisage
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Win one race in the LS Car Meet Series to obtain the Pfister Comet Safari wrapped in the limited-time Trees Camo livery
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Alpha, BF Dune FAV in the limited-time It's a Wrap livery, HVY Nightshark in the limited-time Deck the Halls livery, Ocelot Ardent in the limited-time Candy Cane livery & Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in the limited-time Santa’s New Sled livery
- Luxury Autos: Progen Luiva & Vapid FMJ MK V
- Test Track: Declasse Vamos, Dewbauchee Seven-70 & Vapid Clique
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Übermacht Sentinel XS
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Arms Race
- Time Trial: Great Ocean Highway
- HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City
