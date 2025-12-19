GTA 6 Release Date, Trailers, Characters, Map, and Price in India-2025 Wrap Up

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games for 2026, but the game has already been delayed twice. GTA fans have been waiting for the game for a long time now, and what helps to maintain the hype for the game is the leaks around the game. GTA Series games have always been popular because of their crime-oriented gameplay and captivating storyline, but what makes them even more interesting is the presence of an expansive open world that can be explored by the players at their own pace. GTA 6 will also feature an expansive open world of the State of Leonida, and the fans will get an opportunity to get back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City in the game. GTA 6 like other GTA Series games will also feature a cpativating storyline where you will get involved in gameplay that revolves around crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving.
GTA 6 Release Date
GTA 6 has been in development for a long time now, and the game was earlier supposed to release in the fall of 2025. Earlier in May this year, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 has been delayed to May 26, 2026, but this new release date also was not the confirmed release date for the game. Later, in November 2025, after a long stance of silence, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 has been further delayed to November 2026, and now the highly anticipated game will release on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The fans are fearing a further delay in release, as since the release of trailer 2 and a few screenshots for the game nothing official has been revealed on the game. Rockstar Games has a passion for perfection, and this is the reason they have given for delay, which defintely leaves some space for doubt, whether GTA 6 will reach the required perfection by November 2026 or not?
GTA 6 Trailers
GTA 6 has received two trailers till now, trailer 1 and trailer 2. Trailer 1 was released in December 2023, and it gave the fans a glimpse of the expansive virtual world of Vice City along with some deatils on the graphics and visuals of the game. The first trailer for the game also revealed its first female protagonist, Lucia. After much speculation and many fan made theories, like the popular Moon Theory, GTA 6 got its second trailer on May 6, 2025. GTA 6 Trailer 2 not only introduced Jason, the second main protagonist of the game, but it also gave a deep dive into the world of Vice City. Along with GTA 6 trailer 2, Rockstar Games dropped seventy screenshots for the game, which revealed new characters, new locations and also gave some hints about the expected activities in GTA 6.
GTA 6 Characters
GTA 6 trailer 2 brought the hype back for the game, as it revealed some details about the plot of the game, which focuses on a love angle between Jason and Lucia. Main protagonists of the game are Jason and Lucia, and this makes GTA 6 the first game in GTA Series to feature a female protagonist. All the characters confirmed by the GTA 6 screenshots are Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos, Cal Hampton, Bobby Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, Real Dimez, Raul Bautista, and Brian Heder. Confirmed locations revealed in the screenshots include Vice City, Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, and Mount Kalaga National Park.
GTA 6 Map
GTA 6 Map has started to take the right shape with the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots. GTA 6 Project Americas had already revealed enough details on GTA 6 map. According to them GTA 6 map is a Panhandle, with more than 3 states included. The map also has more than 70% enterable buildings with a size twice as much the size of the GTA 5 map. Since the release of trailer and screenshots by Rockstar Games, it has become really clear that the biggest Key area on GTA 6 map is ‘Key Lento’. GTA 6 Trailer 2 also revealed Jason’s first house on the map, and the exact location and name for Watson Bay on the map. Trailer 2 also revealed that Homestead mapped on GTA 6 map in the mapping project is Hamlet in reality. Vice City was always accurately marked on the map released by the GTA 6 Mapping Project, but now some more locations have become clearer on the map. Some number plates in GTA 6 trailer 2 showed similarity to the state of Georgia, and the fans believe that Rockstar’s love for surprise locations would introduce more locations on the GTA 6 map. Apart from these we also have the leaks that reveal the presence of at least three islands on the GTA 6 map.
GTA 6 Plot- A Love Angle Entangled in a Score Gone Wrong
The plot involves the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia who have always known that the deck is stacked against them, but when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves engaged with the darkest side of the sunniest side of America. In the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other, more than ever if they want to make it out alive. Jason Duval wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder.
GTA 6 Price in India- Expected
There has been a lot of buzz over the expected price of GTA 6, and most of the experts have reached a conclusion that GTA 6 being a highly technical game will be priced at USD100 or more. Financial Times had stated in an article long time back that GTA 6 release will set a new pricing trend for AAA games in the industry. Right now, most of the AAA games carry a price tag of $70, but GTA 6 because of its high development cost is expected to carry a high price tag of USD100, which is Rs. 6,000 for the Standard Edition to over Rs. 10,000 for Deluxe/Collector's versions in India. GTA 6 Online is another platform, which according to the leaks would be available to the players on the basis of number of hours played, or chargeable DLC basis. This way one can assume that GTA 6 would definitely be a costly game, but yes it would be worth the price tag.
GTA 6 PC Release and Expected System Requirements
Currently, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are the two officially supported platforms for GTA 6, and there has been no announcement on the PC release of the game. GTA 6 fans are expecting a PC release of the game in 2027, but that seems to be too early for a PC release based on Rockstar’s past trends.
GTA 6 Anticipated Minimum PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)
- RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel
- Storage: 150GB SSD
GTA 6 Anticipated Recommended PC Requirements
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K / AMD Ryzen 5 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (10GB/16GB VRAM)
- RAM: 32GB
- Storage: 150GB NVMe SSD
GTA 6 release is confirmed for November 2026, but Rockstar’s passion for perfection might be the reason behind a further delay in the release of the game. However, the hype for the game has always been high, and will remain the same till it finally releases.
Also Read:
How to Play GTA Vice City Online without Downloading on Your Browser for Free?
PS6 Handheld Can be Docked and will Run PS4, PS5, and PS6 Games Natively at 60fps-Rumors
GTA Online Christmas Event Launches on December 18, 2025-Free and New Cars and Free Stuff
GTA 5 Mobile Download for Android and iOS-Story, Gameplay, and Requirements