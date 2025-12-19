How to Play GTA Vice City Online without Downloading on Your Browser for Free?

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is an action-adventure game from the GTA series that was released for PlayStation 2 in the year 2002, by Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games has published popular games like GTA Vice City and GTA 5 and the fans now looking forward to the next game in the series, GTA 6. GTA Vice City is available on Google Play Store for Android devices, but it requires you to purchase the game and then download it on your device. Now, you can play GTA Vice City on your device, without any download, and the game is available on nearly all the platforms.

A post on GTA subreddit by a user reveals that Grand Theft Auto Vice City has been ported to browser, and now you can play the game on your device without any download. According to a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, “The original GTA Vice City is now playable everywhere.” A team of developers from Dos Zone has managed to make a browser port of the game that features:

Original game with all key features

Extremely fast startup

Requires only 56 MB of resources to start, with the rest dynamically uploading as you explore the world

Supports all screen resolutions

Supports gamepads and touch controls

Local and cloud Saves

How to Play GTA Vice City on Your Browser?

To play GTA Vice City on your browser without downloading, you can visit the site: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City | DOS games in browser. Here you will find a link that will take you to a limited demo. This demo will let you explore Vice City and play the game till you reach the first story checkpoint (Hotel Ocean View). After this you will be required to upload an original game file to continue.

The open-source implementation of the classic GTA Engine, known as reVC is now successfully running directly in the browser. Dos.Zone allows you to explore a technology demo, which shows how this iconic game behaves in a contemporary web environment. The engine has been completely reworked and has been carefully adapted to run smoothly inside the browser.

GTA Vice City- The Story Behind the Game

GTA Vice City has an engaging storyline which revolves around the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti who after being released from the prison is sent to the dangerous and sunny ‘Vice City’ by his boss Sonny Forelli. The game involves intense action and adventure and you can explore the open world of Vice City ranging from the beaches to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto. He is working with only one motive in life- To claim what rightfully belongs to him, and to achieve this he is ready to do almost anything that is possible. To reach the top of the criminal pile does not come easy for Tommy Vercetti and in the process, he loses whatever he owns, as soon as he enters Vice City. Tommy’s boss wants his money back and the whole of Vice City wants him dead and this leaves Tommy with no other option, but to take over the entire Vice City himself.

GTA Vice City- Gameplay

GTA Vice City has a similar gameplay like the other games in the GTA series, and the gameplay involves exploring the open world of Vice City and completing various missions on the way. The gameplay is full of action and it involves combining open-world gameplay with character narrative. The players have to take over the role of the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti and they can get engaged in criminal activities like drug dealing and assassination for some underworld figures. The game comes with excellent graphics and this makes the battle scenes in the game quite realistic for various situations like gun fire or large explosions. You can steal vehicles, save yourself from the police and defend yourself, slay gang members and shoot or run over civilians and all this can be done with the help of a whole suite of weapons ranging from rifles to shotguns. There are total 86 missions in the game GTA Vice City and these involve 38 story missions, 19 asset missions, 6 racing missions, 5 phone missions, 3 stadium missions, 4 off-road missions, 3 remote-controlled missions, 1 sparrow mission, and 7 side missions.

FAQ

How can I store my game progress between browser restarts?

js-dos provides multiple options to store game progress, including storing locally in the browser or using cloud storage.

What is the js-dos premium subscription?

js-dos Premium is an optional subscription that enhances your experience with features like cloud saves, allowing game progress to sync across devices.

GTA Online Christmas Event Launches on December 18, 2025-Free and New Cars and Free Stuff