GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for February 19 to 25, 2026-2X$ Counterfeit Cash and More

GTA Online Weekly Update has launched for February 19 to 25, 2026, and the update brings 2X$ Counterfeit Cash, Street Dealer Sales, Discounts and more. You can Boost illicit earnings with discounts on Counterfeit Cash Factories and higher payouts from Clubhouse Contracts, MC Work and Challenges, Street Dealer Sales, and more. The Lunar New Year celebration continues for the next two weeks, with Triple Rewards (6X for GTA+ Members) on all Lunar New Year Stunt Races.
GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge
- Win 2 Stunt Races to receive GTA$100,000
Lunar New Year Celebration (available through March 4)
- Log in to receive the Red Year of the Horse Tee
- 3X GTA$ and RP on all Lunar New Year Stunt Races (6X for GTA+ Members)
- Yuanbao Collectibles Return
- 100% OFF on all Horse Masks and Tattoos
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Counterfeit Cash Sell Missions
- Street Dealer Sales
Discounts (40% off)
- Counterfeit Cash Factories including Upgrades
Discounts (30% off)
- Canis Terminus
- Declasse Drift Tampa
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
- Dinka Jester Classic
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up
- Ocelot Jugular
- Vapid Caracara
- Vapid Retinue Mk II
- Vapid Slamtruck
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Western Company Cargobob
- Western Company Cargobob (Jetsam)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 100% off / free: Baseball Bat
- 40% off: Military Rifle
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Combat Shotgun
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Dewbauchee Champion (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Karin Everon (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: BF Weevil (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Karin Sultan RS Classic
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Grotti Stinger GT - Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Alpha, Dewbauchee JB 700, Enus Cognoscenti, Enus Super Diamond and Western Zombie Bobber
- Luxury Autos: Dinka LSCM Jester RR & Übermacht Sentinel XS4
- Test Track: Benefactor Streiter, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic & Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Weeny Issi Rally
Premium Race and Trials
Premium Race: Art to Art
Time Trial: Maze Bank Arena
HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island
Also Read:
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Arrive Soon in May 2026-What to Expect from the Trailer?
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Drop by June 2026 —Will Pre-Orders Go Live Too?
How to Play God of War Ragnarok on Android Device-Play the Game for Free
God of War 3 Iso Zip Compressed File Download-Play the Game for Free on Android