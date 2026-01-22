GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 22 to 28, 2026-New Content Teaser and 3X Money

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week January 22 to 28, 2026, and the update brings a new content teaser along with discounts and triple money. Rockstar Games has teased that three new odd jobs will be coming will be coming to the next week GTA Online Update. These odd jobs are most likely going to be the forklift work, the newspaper deliveries, and the fire truck missions.
However, this week in GTA Online, deck out the Karin Everon RS in the new Mosh Mosh livery, available now at all GTA Online Vehicle Workshops. Earn Double Rewards on Auto Shop Client Jobs and Document Forgery Sales, plus 3X GTA$ and RP on Madrazo Hits, and more.
New Content for the GTA Online Update this Week
- Mosh Mosh livery for the Karin Everon RS
Weekly Challenge
- Complete 3 Auto Shop Client Jobs to receive GTA$100,00
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Madrazo Hits - Community Combat Series
Get 2X GTA $ and RP
- Document Forgery Sell Missions - Featured Series: Transform Races
Get 2X GTA$ and LC Car Meet Rep
- Auto Shop Client Jobs (4X for GTA+ Members)
Get Discounts (40% off)
- Auto Shop Properties including upgrades and modifications - Document Forgery Offices including upgrades
Get Discounts (30% off)
- Classique Broadway (down from $925,000 to $647,000)
- Pfister 811 (down from $1,135,000 to $794,000)
- Truffade Z-Type (down from $950,000 to $665,000)
- Vapid Firebolt ASP (down from $1,694,000 to $1,325,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% Off: Railgun
- 40% Off GTA+ Members: Battle Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Duggan Robbery: Pfister Astron (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Albany Cavalcade XL (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Vapid FMJ
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Pegassi Tempesta - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series to win
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Verus, Karin Everon RS, Överflöd Entity XF, Pegassi Esskey & Weeny Dynasty
- Luxury Autos: Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic & Överflöd Pipistrello
- Test Track: Invetero Coquette, Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer & Western Daemon
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Brioso R/A
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: At the Races
- Time Trial: Up Chiliad
- HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach
