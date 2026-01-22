Ubisoft Cancels Six Games Including Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

In a recent development Ubisoft has cancelled six games, delayed seven, and two of its studios have been closed. The list for cancelled games includes one of the most anticipated games, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. According to Video Games Chronicle “Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft has detailed a “major reset” for the company that will see its creative operations split into five separate divisions.” This restructuring has resulted in the cancellation of six games, which includes the popular upcoming game, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled- Details

Ubisoft has addressed the fans directly by saying that that the project stands cancelled because it could not meet the quality standards that are expected by the fans. The company has accepted that they lack time and resources to complete the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake.

The cancellation has been announced as a part of a major company restructuring that scrapped six projects total, including four unannounced titles and a mobile game, while delaying seven others like a possible Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake. Ubisoft team has acknowledged that its disappointing for the fans, but they believe the franchise lives on through the recent Rogue Prince of Persia early access game, as Ubisoft refocuses on core brands amid sales challenges.

Ubisoft has not announced what projects were cancelled, but they have promised that the seven titles that have been delayed include one title that was set to release before April 2026, an it will now be released before April 2027. They have shown deep faith in Prince of Persia as a universe and legacy, and have committed that Prince of Persia: Sands of Time cancellation does not refer to the fact that they are moving away from the franchise.

This is so funny conceptually. The idea of a studio just failing to remake their own game. They're just like guys.. we couldn't do it. Sorry https://t.co/Dp4729R2YB — scorpy (@socpens) January 21, 2026

Two studios have been closed as a result of this restructuring and this includes their Halifax and Stockholm Studios, which were previously announced by the publisher. The company has also acknowledged selling other assets as a part of their cost reduction initiatives. Ubisoft hasn’t commented on the number of layoffs that will happen as a result of this restructuring, but they have indicated that some employees will be made to work on bigger projects, while some will leave the company.

Based on information from Video Games Chronicle, On Wednesday, Ubisoft detailed the other ‘creative houses’ for the first time, each organized around a distinct genre. They are (in addition to Vantage Studios):

CH2, dedicated to “competitive and cooperative shooter experiences”, including The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.

CH3, which will operate a roster of “select, sharp Live experiences”, such as For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, and Skull and Bones.

CH4, which will focus on fantasy worlds and narrative-driven universes like Anno, Might & Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, and Beyond Good and Evil.

CH5, which Ubisoft says is aimed at “reclaiming (our) position in casual and family-friendly games” in brands including Just Dance, Uno, and Hasbro.

Apart from all this Ubisoft has four new IP’s that are currently in development. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was something that a lot of fans were looking forward to. Now, the game stands cancelled, but the franchise continues, so the fans can still hope for the best.

