GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for July 24 to July 30, 2025-Get Triple Money

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for July 24 to July 30, 2025, and the updates lets you Dive into the new Cayo Perico Motor Wars where players battle in shrinking zones on El Rubio’s Island. You can also score 2X GTA$ and RP (4X for GTA+ Members) through August 6, and grab the Gold Gun Necklace by finishing a match. You can also collect 3X GTA$ and RP from Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests, and enjoy 2X rewards in fan-favorite modes like Top Fun and Sumo.
This week you need to complete a session of Cayo Perico Motor Wars to get the Gold Gun Necklace.
GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Mission
- Complete three Safeguard deliveries to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Buried Stashes - Treasure Chests - Featured Series
Featured Series (Returning)
- Top Fun II, Top Fun III
- Turf Wars I, Turf Wars VII
- Sumo V, Sumo VI
- Come Out to Play II, Come Out to Play V
Get 2X GTA$ and RP- (till August 6)
- Cayo Perico Motor Wars (4X for GTA+ Members)
Discounts (40% Off)
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer (down from $1,790,000 to $1,074,000)
- Bravado Half-track (down from $2,254,000 to $1,352,000)
- Dinka Postlude (down from $1,310,000 to $786,000)
- Grotti Stinger TT (down from $2,380,000 to $1,428,000)
- Grotti Visione (down from $2,250,000 to $1,350,000)
- Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper (down from $1,750,000 to $1,050,000)
- Pfister Neon (down from $1,500,000 to $900,000)
- Vapid Dominator GT (down from $2,195,000 to $1,317,000)
- Vapid Winky (down from $1,100,000 to $660,000)
- Volatol (down from $3,724,000 to $2,234,000)
- Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer (down from $1,862,000 to $1,117,000)
- Western Company Besra (down from $ 1,150,000 to $690,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% OFF: Service Carbine
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Dewbauchee Vagner (Top Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Fathom FR36 (Standard Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Ocelot Swinger (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Declasse Granger 3600LX
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Karin Sultan Classic
- Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row
Test Rides
Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dewbauchee JB 700, Grotti GT500, LCC Innovation, Vapid Blade & Vapid Hustler
Luxury Autos: Declasse Impaler LX & Vapid Firebolt ASP
Test Track: Declasse Tulip, Dinka Verus & Vapid Bullet
Premium Test Ride (HSW): Weeny Issi Rally
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Arms Race
- Time Trial: Casino
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands
