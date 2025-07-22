GTA 6 Hits 60fps on PS5 Pro Based on Rumors-Who Needs PS6 Now?

GTA 6 has been in the news recently, and that too because of some rumors around its optimized performance on PS5 Pro. A reputable insider ‘Detective Seeds’ has recently revealed on ‘X’ that “GTA 6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings.” The fans are excited to get this piece of information, as this refers to playing GTA 6 at 60fps on the PS5 Pro console. The same leaker has also revealed that right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only, but he also says that this could obviously change before release. So, now the fans have some hopes on getting an optimized performance for a technically challenging game like GTA 6 on a console.

GTA 6 is all set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and right now there is no official information on the PC release of the game. The fans really want to play the game at higher performance level, and most of the experts have suggested that GTA 6 will not touch anything beyond 30fps on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console. Now, PS5 Pro becomes the only hope for the GTA 6 fans to get an optimized performance for the game. Also, it is anticipated that GTA 6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release. Another rumor from the same source that’s getting attention is of a possible partnership between Rockstar Games and PlayStation, and this is giving hopes of a possible GTA 6 PS5 bundle for the fans.

PS5 Pro vs PS6- What Console Would You Choose?

PS5 Pro is an expensive console that comes with advanced features like improved Ray Tracing, PSSR technology, and a bigger storage, but all this is only available with the games that fall in the category of ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced Games’. The biggest drawback of the console is its missing Disc Drive, and adding an additional Disc Drive increases the price of the console to $899. Also, PS5 Pro was not launched in regions like India because of the regulatory issues related to 6GHz Wireless Band (Wi-Fi7) that the console uses. After the console was launched in 2024, most of the fans were under an impression that a Standard PS5 was a better option than purchasing a PS5 Pro.

Now, GTA 6, a highly anticipated game hitting 60fps on PS5 Pro console would definitely change the opinion of the fans for the console. In a Kiwi Talkz podcast, former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden, had discussed the issues involved in launching a purely digital PS6, and most of them looked like lessons learnt from PS5 Pro. Sony’s PS6 is still not confirmed but its rumored features prove that’s its definitely going to be a next-gen console. PS6 is being rumored to release in 2028, along with the PlayStation Portable 2. PS6 will reportedly feature a UDNA graphics architecture, which would be an evolution of RDNA 5. The new upcoming next-gen console by Sony will be built in collaboration with AMD, and combined with a 3nm fabrication process and GDDR7 memory, the new console will deliver significant improvement in graphics quality with lower energy consumption. Collaboration of Sony with AMD for building the PS6 console gives it access to 3D V-Cache technology that will increase the on-chip memory of the device. This will solve the issues the players faced with old consoles, as PS6 will have shorter loading times, smoother gameplay and improved performance while playing demanding AAA titles like GTA 6.

GTA 6 will surely push the sales for consoles, but most of the fans will not wait to play the game till 2028, as that is when the PS6 is being rumored to release. PS6 might address the missing Disc Drive issue and give optimized performance for GTA 6, but PS5 Pro is also being rumored to hit 60fps while running GTA 6. So, if you purchase a PS5 Pro in this holiday season to play GTA 6, would you like to spend further on purchasing a new PS6 within a span of two years. Most of the fans would say no to that, but for the fans who already have a PS5, an upcoming PS6 would be a good upgrade option for playing the game at higher performance levels once the console launches.

