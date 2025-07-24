Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 Rumors-Ninja War Release and Rewards

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Chapter 1 was extremely successful, and this success now brings chapter 2 of the popular Free Fire MAX x Naruto crossover for the fans. Naruto is a well-known anime character, and most of the Naruto fans would find this new Ninja War chapter 2 pretty exciting and challenging. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a ‘Pain Teaser’ for the upcoming Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Release Date

The much-awaited collab is expected to launch in the first week of August along with the Free Fire MAX New Update, OB50, which is set to launch on July 31, 2025, across all servers.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Expected Rewards

The Crossover will bring five new emotes to the platform

Flying Raijin Jutsu Emote

Reanimation Jutsu Emote (Group Emote)

The Final Battle Emote

Forehead Poke Emote (Could be a Free Emote)

Fireball Jutsu

Anime Voice Packs will be there as Rewards

Some of the expected ones are Blood…. Itz My Blood, Wake Up to Reality and more.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Expected Skins

M60- Akatsuki Theme Skin

Parang- Shark Skin

MP40- Uchicha’s Legacy

Gloo Wall- The Final Valley

AK47- Akatsuki Theme Gun Skin

Dagger- Minato’s Kunai

Pet Skin- Ninja PUG

Itachi’s Susano’s Special Skydive Skin

Parachute Skin (Free)

Grenade Skin

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Expected Bundles

Itachi Super Bundle with look changer animation

Scattering Crows- Itachi special arrival animation

Madara Super Bundle

Minato Super Bundle

Orochimaru Super Bundle

Other Rewards- Expected

Akatsuki Theme Avatar

Akatsuki Theme Banner

Triple Blade Scythe

Backpack- Gara’s Gourd

MP34 Final Shot- Infinite Tsukoyomi

You can download an participate in the Chapter 2 ‘Epic Ninja Trials’ and get a free Orochimaru Bundle and Akatsuki Title as reward.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab- Events and Daily Missions

You need to complete daily tasks to earn headbands and start your Ninja trials.

The main gameplay requires you to use Headbands to challenge powerful ninjas and claim rewards as progress increases. You can also win a free outfit bundle.

You need to complete special tasks to earn a unique title.

If you draw four bundles in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2, then you could get a Susano emote for free.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab is expected to launch in the first week of August 2025, after the OB50 update launch on July 31, 2025. More confirmed details would be available once the crossover launches officially across all the servers.

