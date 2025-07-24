Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 Rumors-Ninja War Release and Rewards

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Chapter 1 was extremely successful, and this success now brings chapter 2 of the popular Free Fire MAX x Naruto crossover for the fans. Naruto is a well-known anime character, and most of the Naruto fans would find this new Ninja War chapter 2 pretty exciting and challenging. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a ‘Pain Teaser’ for the upcoming Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Release Date
The much-awaited collab is expected to launch in the first week of August along with the Free Fire MAX New Update, OB50, which is set to launch on July 31, 2025, across all servers.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Expected Rewards
The Crossover will bring five new emotes to the platform
- Flying Raijin Jutsu Emote
- Reanimation Jutsu Emote (Group Emote)
- The Final Battle Emote
- Forehead Poke Emote (Could be a Free Emote)
- Fireball Jutsu
Anime Voice Packs will be there as Rewards
- Some of the expected ones are Blood…. Itz My Blood, Wake Up to Reality and more.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Expected Skins
- M60- Akatsuki Theme Skin
- Parang- Shark Skin
- MP40- Uchicha’s Legacy
- Gloo Wall- The Final Valley
- AK47- Akatsuki Theme Gun Skin
- Dagger- Minato’s Kunai
- Pet Skin- Ninja PUG
- Itachi’s Susano’s Special Skydive Skin
- Parachute Skin (Free)
- Grenade Skin
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Expected Bundles
- Itachi Super Bundle with look changer animation
- Scattering Crows- Itachi special arrival animation
- Madara Super Bundle
- Minato Super Bundle
- Orochimaru Super Bundle
Other Rewards- Expected
- Akatsuki Theme Avatar
- Akatsuki Theme Banner
- Triple Blade Scythe
- Backpack- Gara’s Gourd
- MP34 Final Shot- Infinite Tsukoyomi
- You can download an participate in the Chapter 2 ‘Epic Ninja Trials’ and get a free Orochimaru Bundle and Akatsuki Title as reward.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab- Events and Daily Missions
- You need to complete daily tasks to earn headbands and start your Ninja trials.
- The main gameplay requires you to use Headbands to challenge powerful ninjas and claim rewards as progress increases. You can also win a free outfit bundle.
- You need to complete special tasks to earn a unique title.
- If you draw four bundles in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2, then you could get a Susano emote for free.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab is expected to launch in the first week of August 2025, after the OB50 update launch on July 31, 2025. More confirmed details would be available once the crossover launches officially across all the servers.
