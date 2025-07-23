Rockstar Games Face Off-Will GTA 6 Beat RDR2 in Storytelling?

Rockstar Games has been in the news lately because of its upcoming game, Grand Theft Auto 6. The game promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Leonida, with a core gameplay centered around crime, drugs, drama, and reckless car driving. Grand Theft Auto Series games have always been popular for their satire, chaos and cultural parody, and the story also follows the gameplay style of the series. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a character-driven, artistic style realistic storytelling. GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 might be from the same publisher, but in reality, they are two drastically different games.

Advertisment

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 Really Boring?

This comes from a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, and they have posted that “75% of people who played Red Dead Redemption 2 haven’t finished the story, according to PlayStation.” Some of the RDR2 fans have commented on the post by saying “I never gave the story a thought. I bought it to play multiplayer with friends which is objectively better”. Some of them have even commented that the controls and movement of the game are super-boring. The fans believe that the story for Red Dead Redemption 2 loses its sheen once you are trying to build a house and have a life in the west.

Here is the post on 'X' by the user 'GTA 6 Countdown':

75% of people who played Red Dead Redemption 2 haven’t finished the story, according to PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/caFeUhmSrD — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 21, 2025

Red Dead Redemption is one of the latest entries in the action-adventure genre by Rockstar games, and the game is well-known for its excellent graphics and visuals. The story part of the game could be boring, but some of the gameplay techniques like the weapon access system, stealth combat and more seem to be making a return from RDR2 into GTA 6.

In the same context one of the fans has also commented that he managed to get through the first boring 7 to 8 hours, and that is when he realized that the game is an absolute masterpiece.

Why GTA 6 Won’t Beat RDR2 in Storytelling?

GTA 6 and RDR2 are games from different times and based on this fact, they will have very different narratives. While RDR2 reveals a strong storytelling background, GTA 6 won’t be left far behind. The games will have different kind of story setting, and GTA 6 being one of the biggest entries in GTA Series of games will definitely have something more to give when compared to its predecessors. One should not forget the fact that GTA 6 is the first game in the entire GTA Series to feature a female protagonist. Now, the fans are looking forward to a crime story angle that is entangled with a love story between the two main protagonists of the game Jason and Lucia.

Rockstar Games has always been a great storyteller and every game published by the company is driven by an excellent storyline. GTA 6 will showcase an open world that will break all boundaries between the realistic and the virtual world. The game will be a serious crime-based drama with complex characters coupled with a satirical tone. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that is backed by a storyline driven by depth and emotions.

GTA 6 will never beat Red Dead Redemption 2, as the two have completely different story setting backgrounds. The only thing the fans can look forward to is the realistic gameplay elements of RDR2 that could make a return to GTA 6.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Marketing Gets Closer with All of Rockstar’s Positions Filled Worldwide

Rockstar Games and PS Marketing Deal for GTA 6 Drives its Optimization for PS5 Pro-Rumors

GTA 6 Alpha Version Early Access Download is Real or a Scam?

Free Fire MAX New Update OB50 Pre-Registration Opens Today-Get Login Rewards