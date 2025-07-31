Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for July 31 to August 6, 2025-Double Money

GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week July 31 to August 6, 2025, and the update brings with it double rewards in all side hustles, from QuickiePharm runs and pizza deliveries to Taxi Work and Asset Protection.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update has been launched for the week July 31 to August 6, 2025, and the update brings with it double rewards in all side hustles, from QuickiePharm runs and pizza deliveries to Taxi Work and Asset Protection. You can complete 5 QuickiePharm jobs for an extra GTA$100K. Also, Hands on Car Wash passive income is doubled, and Cayo Perico Motor Wars dishes out 2X (or 4X for GTA+ members). You can save big with 30% off the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory, Special Cargo Warehouses, and Acid Lab, plus 40% off all vehicles at Premium Deluxe Motorsport through August 6.

GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge

  • Make five QuickiePharm deliveries to receive GTA$100,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Cayo Perico Motor Wars (4X for GTA+ Members)
  • Safeguard Deliveries
  • QuickiePharm Deliveries
  • Pizza Delivery
  • Featured Series

Featured Series

  • Trap Door I, Trap Door II
  • Kill Quota V, Kill Quota III
  • Land Grab IV, Land Grab V
  • Collection Time I, Collection Time II

Get 2X GTA$

  • Taxi Work
  • Hands On Car Wash Passive Income

Discounts (40% Off)

  • Annis Euros (down from $1,800,000 to $1,080,000)
  • Annis Euros X32 (down from $1,499,000 to $899,000)
  • BF Surfer Custom
  • Bravado Verlierer (down from $695,000 to $417,000)
  • Buckingham Volatus (down from $2,295,000 to $1,377,000)
  • Canis Seminole Frontier (down from $670,000 to $406,000)
  • HVY Barrage (down from $2,121,000 to $1,272,000)
  • Invetero Coquette BlackFin (down from $695000 to $417,000)
  • Ocelot Swinger (down from $989,000 to $545,000)
  • Överflöd Entity XF (down from $795,000 to $477,000)
  • Vapid FMJ (down from $1,750 to $1,050,000)
  • Vapid Ratel (down from $1,873,000 to $1,123,000)
  • Vulcar Warrener HKR (down from $1,260,000 to $755,000)

Get Discounts 30% Off

  • Darnell Bros. Garment Factory
  • Special Cargo Warehouses (Small, Medium, and Large)
  • Acid Lab

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% OFF: Stun Gun
  • 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Combat Shotgun

FIB Priority File

  • The Fine Art File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Podium Robbery: Annis Euros (Standard Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Invetero Coquette BlackFin (Standard Tier)
  • The Duggan Robbery: Obey Omnis (Standard Tier)

Free vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Vapid Winky
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Vapid Aleutian
  • Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row

Test Rides

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Bravado Verlierer, Canis Seminole Frontier, Invetero Coquette BlackFin, Överflöd Entity XF & Vapid FMJ - Luxury Autos: Dinka LSCM Jester RR & Vapid Uranus LozSpeed - Test Track: Enus Super Diamond, Grotti Carbonizzare & Hijak Ruston - Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Brioso R/A

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: The Commute
  • Time Trial: Route 68
  • HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach

