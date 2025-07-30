GTA 6 Leaked Again-Release Delay, New Pricing and PS5 Bundles Info

GTA 6 has been delayed two times already, and the game is now set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. GTA 6 has such a big hype that any kind of release delay rumor causes uncontrollable chaos in the gaming community. Earlier in May this year, Rockstar Games had announced the delay in release window of the game, and later the hype was brought back with the help of a quiet release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots. The fans are assured that the game will drop on May 26, 2026, as now Rockstar Games has come out with a specific release date for the game, instead of a vague release window, but these release delay rumors keep coming up and they fuel up the fury of the fans.

GTA 6 Release Delay, PS5 Bundles and New Pricing- Rumors

Now, in a recent post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, a leaker has claimed that GTA 6 release could slip to September 2026. The leaker has also revealed the new pricing, an early online access, and PS5 marketing and console bundles. According to the leaks the Standard Edition will cost $70, Deluxe Edition will cost $90 (includes early online access), and Premium Edition $110 (includes early online access). These leaks have come from an insider Millie A, who has had a decent record of revealing various kinds of stuff like the PlayStation Showcase and teased Wolverine trailer.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

A leaker claims GTA 6 could slip to September 2026, revealing new pricing tiers, early online access, PS5 marketing and console bundles:

- Standard Edition: $70

- Deluxe Edition: $90 (includes early GTA Online access)

- Premium Edition: $110 (includes first GTA Online access)

Will GTA 6 Get Delayed Again?

GTA 6 release is expected on time as of now, as Rockstar Games has not made any official announcement that reveals a delay in release of the game. GTA 6 is due to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but there is no information on the PC release of the game. So, right now GTA 6 release delay is just a rumor without any proper evidence or proof.

GTA 6 PS5 Bundle and New Pricing Rumors

GTA 6 PS5 Bundle rumors have been going really strong is the last few months. After the release of their second GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games officially announced that the gameplay parts in the trailer were made to run on Standard PS5. Also, PS5 got a GTA 6 listing on their store two months prior to Microsoft Store. All this reveals that a probable GTA 6 PS5 bundle might be on its way, but nothing can be said till we get some official information from Rockstar Games.

The new pricing for GTA 6 has also been leaked and the leaks reveal pricing for the Standard, Deluxe, and the Premium Edition. The pricing seems to be normal, but the fans don’t agree to the part that GTA 6 will not have a Collector’s Edition. GTA 6 early online access is also not confirmed, but the fans are really hoping for one.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game which will feature the first female protagonist of the entire GTA series. The release date for the game has been confirmed and any kind of delay in the release of the game has not been declared officially by Rockstar Games.

